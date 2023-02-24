 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Hardin, Gallatin, Union and
Crittenden Counties.

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Posey, Union, Vanderburgh
and Henderson Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Spencer, Warrick, Daviess,
Vanderburgh and Henderson Counties.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon,
Shawneetown...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 36.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 6:00 AM CST Thursday was 36.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 36.3 feet this evening. It
will then fall below flood stage tomorrow evening to 27.4
feet early Tuesday morning. It will rise to 27.5 feet early
Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
36.2 feet on 03/17/2006.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Air fryer recall: 2 million Cosori air fryers recalled because of fire hazard

  • Updated
  • 0
Air fryer recall: 2 million Cosori air fryers recalled because of fire hazard

Roughly 2 million Cosori air fryers have been recalled because they pose a possible fire risk.

 Consumer Product Safety Commission

Roughly 2 million Cosori air fryers have been recalled because they pose a possible fire risk.

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission said that consumers "should immediately stop" using the recalled air fryers and contact Cosori for a free replacement. The company set up a special website for customers to trade in their air fryers for a new one.

The agency said it has received 205 incident reports of the air fryers "catching fire, burning, melting, overheating and smoking." That number includes 10 reports of "minor, superficial burn injuries" and 23 reports of property damage.

Cosori said in a statement that following a "thorough investigation, we determined that in extremely rare circumstances, the closed-end crimp connectors within the recalled air fryers, which are responsible for establishing electrical connections between certain wires, can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards."

"Cosori is committed to the safety of those who use and love our products, and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience," it added.

The air fryers, which range in price from $70 to $130, were sold between June 2018 through December 2022 at a number of retailers including Amazon, Best Buy, Home Depot and Target. The fryers are size 3.7 and 5.8 quarts and were sold in black, gray, white, blue or red colors.

The model numbers, located at the bottom of the air fryer, are CP158-AF, CP158-AF-R19, CP158-AF-RXW, CP158-AF-RXR, CAF-P581-BUSR, CAF-P581-AUSR, CAF-P581-RUSR, CP137-AF, CP137-AF-RXB, CP137-AF-RXR, CP137-AF-RXW, CS158-AF, CS158-AF-RXB, CS158-AF-R19, CAF-P581S-BUSR, CAF-P581S-RUSR, CAF-P581S-AUSR, CO137-AF, CO158-AF, CO158-AF-RXB, CP258-AF.

All models have the Cosori logo on the front.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.