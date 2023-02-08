Alibaba is launching a ChatGPT rival too

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 3 PM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 45 to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 3 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Strong wind gusts may blow down large tree branches and uproot some trees. Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are likely. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Localized higher wind gusts in excess of 50 mph may occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&