Alibaba will split into six units, reshaping Jack Ma's business empire

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Kentucky...Missouri...Indiana...

Ohio River at Cairo affecting Carlisle, Alexander, Hickman,
Ballard, Mississippi, Pulaski and Fulton Counties.

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Henderson, Posey, Union and
Vanderburgh Counties.

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Daviess, Warrick, Spencer,
Henderson and Vanderburgh Counties.

Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam affecting Ballard and Pulaski
Counties.

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...Kentucky...Indiana...

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Crittenden, Gallatin, Union
and Hardin Counties.

Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Posey and Union Counties.

.Minor flooding is either occurring or forecast at several points
along the lower Ohio River. The river is forecast to crest in minor
flood at all forecast points later this week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Wednesday afternoon at 1245 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 39.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:00 AM CDT Tuesday was 39.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 40.2
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage late Friday evening.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until late Friday evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 35.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 6:00 AM CDT Tuesday was 35.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 36.6
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Friday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Alibaba will split into six units, reshaping Jack Ma's business empire

  • Updated
  • 0
Alibaba will split into six units, reshaping Jack Ma's business empire

Daniel Zhang will remain as CEO of Alibaba Group, which will act as a holding company.

 VCG/Getty Images

Alibaba on Tuesday said it plans to split its business into six separate units, in a move that promises to radically reshape the sprawling Chinese e-commerce firm that Jack Ma founded nearly 25 years ago.

Each new business unit will be overseen by its own chief executive and board of directors, the company said. Five of the new business groups "will also have the flexibility to raise outside capital and potentially to seek its own IPO," according to a company statement on Tuesday.

The major restructuring at one of China's most iconic companies comes one day after Ma made a rare public appearance in the country and as Beijing has signaled that its regulatory pressure on the internet industry may be coming to an end.

Ma, once an outspoken billionaire in the country, has kept a very low profile since the Chinese government began a fierce crackdown on the tech sector more than two years ago.

In November 2020, Ant Group — a financial affiliate of Alibaba also founded by Ma — was forced to pull its $37 billion IPO at the last minute following a speech from Ma in which he criticized China's banks and financial regulators. The next year, Alibaba was hit with a record fine from China's antitrust regulators.

Alibaba's shares suffered a steep decline during that period, with the company losing roughly 75% of its market value between its peak in October 2020 and the same month two years later.

But this year, there has been a change in sentiment. Ant Group won a key approval for capital expansion of its consumer finance unit and China has broadly adopted a more business-friendly posture.

On Monday, Ma was seen meeting with students and teachers at the Alibaba-funded Yungu School in Hangzhou, where he visited and "discussed the future of education with the campus directors," per post from the school on WeChat.

Ma stepped down as CEO of Alibaba in 2013 and retired from his role as executive chairman in 2019.

With the shakeup, Alibaba appears to be taking a page from American tech companies like Google, which restructured as Alphabet. The goal, according to Alibaba, is to build more nimble companies that can ultimately unlock more value for investors.

"This transformation will empower all our businesses to become more agile, enhance decision-making, and enable faster responses to market changes," Daniel Zhang, CEO and chairman of Alibaba Group, said in an email to employees.

The six newly-formed business units will be: a Cloud Intelligence Group, Taobao Tmall Commerce Group, Local Services Group, Cainiao Smart Logistics, Global Digital Commerce Group, and a Digital Media and Entertainment Group.

Investors appeared to cheer the news on Tuesday, sending Alibaba's US-listed shares up more than 10%.

-- CNN's Michelle Toh and Laura He contributed reporting.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.