Amazon closes $3.9 billion deal to acquire One Medical

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Indiana...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

.The Ohio River at Mount Vernon is forecast to rise to a crest of
36.5 feet Thursday afternoon.

For the Ohio River...including Mount Vernon...Minor flooding is
forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 35.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 36.5
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Friday evening.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


&&

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Kentucky...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

.The Ohio River at Newburgh Dam is cresting, and is forecast to fall
beginning this afternoon.

For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville,
Henderson, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda,
Smithland Dam, Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Dam, Cairo...Minor flooding
is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until Friday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 40.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:00 PM CST Tuesday was 40.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is cresting, and is expected to begin to
fall later today. It will fall below flood stage early Friday
morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


&&

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CST /9 PM EST/ THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...All of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 8 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and power outages may occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Amazon closes $3.9 billion deal to acquire One Medical

  • Updated
  • 0
Amazon closed its acquisition of health care provider One Medical and its parent in a $3.9 billion deal on Wednesday. Pictured is a One Medical facility in Oakland, California, in 2022.

 Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Amazon closed its acquisition of health care provider One Medical and its parent in a $3.9 billion deal on Wednesday, hours after the Federal Trade Commission said it would not challenge the purchase but that regulators were still investigating potential competitive and consumer harms of the transaction.

The landmark deal will turn the e-commerce giant into a provider of primary medical care with access to more than 200 brick-and-mortar doctors' offices, along with roughly 815,000 One Medical members, according to that company's latest financial statement.

The One Medical deal would also allow Amazon to expand its telehealth services and acquire valuable relationships with hospital systems, industry analysts have said.

On Wednesday, Amazon said One Medical will offer new customers a $55 discount on annual memberships for a limited time.

"We're on a mission to make it dramatically easier for people to find, choose, afford, and engage with the services, products, and professionals they need to get and stay healthy, and coming together with One Medical is a big step on that journey," said Neil Lindsay, senior vice president of Amazon Health Services, in a release. "One Medical has set the bar for what a quality, convenient, and affordable primary care experience should be like. We're inspired by their human-centered, technology-forward approach and excited to help them continue to grow and serve more patients."

But while Amazon can consummate the deal without the immediate threat of an FTC antitrust suit, the agency is still investigating the acquisition and can still challenge the deal after the fact.

"The FTC's investigation of Amazon's acquisition of One Medical continues," said FTC spokesman Douglas Farrar. "The commission will continue to look at possible harms to competition created by this merger, as well as possible harms to consumers that may result from Amazon's control and use of sensitive consumer health information held by One Medical."

The FTC plans to warn Amazon it may close the deal at its own risk, an agency official said. Known as a "pre-consummation warning," the FTC began sending such letters to merging companies in 2021 in response to a surge in proposed deals that threatened to overwhelm regulators' investigative capacity.

The warning highlights the continued legal risk for Amazon and the potential concerns driving the FTC probe. Worries include not only the potential for Amazon to entrench its economic dominance but also fears that its acquisition of valuable health data could lead to the misuse of that information for other purposes, such as targeted advertising or e-commerce, the agency official said.

Amazon's deal to acquire One Medical follows its 2018 purchase of the online pharmacy service PillPack, which later became Amazon Pharmacy. Separately, Amazon partnered with JPMorgan Chase and Berkshire Hathaway on an effort to provide better health care services and insurance at a lower cost to workers and families at the three companies, and possibly other businesses, too. That effort, called Haven, shut down in 2021.

