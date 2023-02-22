Amazon closes its acquisition of One Medical, but scrutiny of the deal is not over

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Kentucky... Ohio River at Mount Vernon ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois...Kentucky...Indiana... Ohio River at Shawneetown Ohio River at Newburgh Dam .Portions of the Ohio River continue to rise due to heavy rains last week. Minor flooding will continue through the remainder of the work week. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon. * WHEN...Until early Saturday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 6:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 33.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this evening to a crest of 36.6 feet early Thursday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Friday evening. - Flood stage is 35.0 feet. &&