 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Thursday, April 13, for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT tonight.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Amazon is 'investing heavily' in the technology behind ChatGPT

  • 0

Amazon wants investors to know it won't be left behind in the latest Big Tech arms race over artificial intelligence.

In a letter to shareholders Thursday, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said the company is "investing heavily" in large language models (LLMs) and generative AI, the same technology that underpins ChatGPT and other similar AI chatbots.

"We have been working on our own LLMs for a while now, believe it will transform and improve virtually every customer experience, and will continue to invest substantially in these models across all of our consumer, seller, brand, and creator experiences," Jassy wrote in his letter to shareholders.

The remarks, which were part of Jassy's second annual letter to shareholder since taking over as CEO, hint at the pressure that many tech companies feel to explain how they can tap into the rapidly evolving marketplace for AI products. Since ChatGPT was released to the public in late November, Google, Facebook and Microsoft have all talked up their growing focus on generative AI technology, which can create compelling essays, stories and visuals in response to user prompts.

Amazon's goal, according to Jassy, is to offer less costly machine learning chips so that "small and large companies can afford to train and run their LLMs in production." Large language models are trained on vast troves of data in order to generate responses to user prompts.

"Most companies want to use these large language models, but the really good ones take billions of dollars to train and many years, most companies don't want to go through that," Jassy said in an interview with CNBC on Thursday morning.

"What they want to do is they want to work off of a foundational model that's big and great already, and then have the ability to customize it for their own purposes," Jassy told CNBC.

With that in mind, Amazon on Thursday unveiled a new service called Bedrock. It essentially makes foundation models (large models that are pre-trained on vast amounts of data) from AI21 Labs, Anthropic, Stability AI and Amazon accessible to clients via an API, Amazon said in a blog post.

Jassy told CNBC he thinks Bedrock "will change the game for people."

In his letter to shareholders, Jassy also touted AWS's CodeWhisperer, another AI-powered tool which he said "revolutionizes developer productivity by generating code suggestions in real time."

"I could write an entire letter on LLMs and Generative AI as I think they will be that transformative, but I'll leave that for a future letter," Jassy wrote. "Let's just say that LLMs and Generative AI are going to be a big deal for customers, our shareholders, and Amazon."

In the letter, Jassy also reflected on leading Amazon through "one of the harder macroeconomic years in recent memory," as the e-commerce giant cut some 27,000 jobs as part of a major bid to rein in costs in recent months.

"There were an unusual number of simultaneous challenges this past year," Jassy said in the letter, before outlining steps Amazon took to rethink certain free shipping options, abandon some of its physical store concepts and significantly reduce overall headcount.

Amazon disclosed in a securities filing Thursday that Jassy's pay package last year was valued at some $1.3 million, and that the CEO did not receive any new stock awards in 2022. (When Jassy took over as CEO in 2021, he was awarded a pay package mostly comprised of stock awards that valued his total compensation package at some $212 million.)

Despite the challenges at Amazon, however, Jassy said in his letter that he finds himself "optimistic and energized by what lies ahead." Jassy added: "I strongly believe that our best days are in front of us."

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.