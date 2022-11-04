 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 AM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...From 4 AM to 10 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and cause a few power outages. Winds
this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Amber Heard's Twitter account vanishes after Elon Musk took over

Amber Heard's Twitter account vanishes after Elon Musk took over

Amber Heard, here in June, is no longer listed on Twitter.

 Win McNamee/Getty Images

More than a few people have said they were leaving Twitter after Elon Musk bought the company, but his former girlfriend, Amber Heard, appears to have actually split with the social media platform.

Her handle, @RealAmberHeard, is no longer listed.

She announced via her verified Facebook page on April 10, 2017, "I am now live on Twitter. You can follow my tweets here - @realamberheard."

Heard and Musk went public with their relationship that same month, reconciled after a brief split, and then reportedly broke up for good in April 2018.

Over the summer, the actress tweeted about losing her defamation case against her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

"The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence and sway of my ex-husband," Heard tweeted in June.

She still has accounts on Facebook and Instagram, but has not shared publicly as to why she left Twitter.

CNN has reached out to Heard's representative for comment.

