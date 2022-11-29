America's gun epidemic is deadlier than ever, and there are vast disparities in who's dying

Weather Alert

...Gusty South Winds Today And Tonight... Expect gusty south winds 10 to 20 mph the rest of today and tonight. Winds will gust 30 to 40 mph at times. The winds may blow around unsecured objects, including holiday decorations. We remain outlooked for a slight risk of severe thunderstorms the rest of today and tonight. Stronger storms may produce wind gusts in excess of 40 mph along and ahead of a cold front toward the end of the day and through the evening. A few storms could become severe and produce damaging wind, and possibly a short duration, weak tornado. Continue to be weather aware the rest of today and this evening.