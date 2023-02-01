Apple is the only US tech giant to have avoided significant layoffs. Will it last?

Weather Alert

...HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS TO PERSIST THROUGH THE EARLY MORNING HOURS... While additional frozen precipitation is not forecast through the early morning, many road surfaces, especially secondary and rural roads, remain sleet and ice covered, slick and dangerous. Use caution when driving or walking on icy surfaces. Additionally, even in locales where roads have been cleared and treated, lows in the mid teens to near 20 could cause those surfaces to refreeze as well, potentially as black ice.