Arizona’s fentanyl makes up over half of the fentanyl seizures in the U.S.

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT /9 PM
EDT/ FRIDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/
FRIDAY TO 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 110. For the Heat
Advisory, heat index values up to 105 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
southeast Missouri, generally to the north of a Perryville
Missouri to Marion Illinois to Evansville Indiana line.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM CDT /9 PM
EDT/ Friday. For the Heat Advisory, from 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/
Friday to 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FRIDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air today and
Friday for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT Friday night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Arizona’s fentanyl makes up over half of the fentanyl seizures in the U.S.

  • Updated
Almost 54% of the fentanyl seized throughout the country comes from Arizona.

TUCSON, Arizona (KGUN) -- Standing by a picture of her son at Pantano Christian Church on Tuesday, Theresa Guerrero spoke with people stopping by her table, which had pictures of people who died because of fentanyl.

She’s lived more than three years without her son Jacob, a picture of him at her table staring back at her as she recalled memories of him.

“He really enjoyed being around people and he would just help anybody out at anytime,” Guerrero said.

He was just 31 years old when he died after consuming cocaine, which he didn’t know had fentanyl in it.

Guerrero calls his death a drug-induced homicide because someone intentionally put the fentanyl in the cocaine.

Finding out about his death was a reality that quickly became a nightmare for her.

“To see his lifeless body there was just... it was the worst sight that a parent or anybody could ever see,” she said.

It’s situations like her son’s death that she's trying to prevent by speaking at events like the fentanyl forum on Tuesday at Pantano Christian Church. It was hosted by the Tucson Police Department and departments within Pima County.

“Fentanyl is being sold on Snapchat, Instagram, Facebook,” Guerrero said to the crowd.

She warned parents that they should monitor their kid’s social media and warned everybody that fentanyl can be potent.

“You never know what you’re getting,” she told them.

That’s why the Tucson Police Department said they’re prosecuting people who sell fentanyl. They said almost 54% of the fentanyl seized throughout the country comes from Arizona.

The Pima County Health Department said from 2018 to 2021, drug overdoses increased in the county by 90%.

To prevent more deaths, they’re connecting people with the opioid reversing drug NARCAN for free.

Guerrero is continuing to fight to end the fentanyl crisis by connecting with families who also lost a loved one, saying, “Because we’re stronger in numbers.”

She’s also fighting for laws that would impose stricter consequences on people dealing the deadly drug.

“You can’t go back and change anything. All you can do is try and help out,” she said.