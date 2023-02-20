Arrest made in shooting death of Catholic bishop in Los Angeles

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Indiana...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

.Recent heavy rains have caused the Ohio River to rise. The river at
Mount Vernon is expected to reach flood stage early Wednesday
morning, and is forecast to crest at 36.7 feet Thursday evening.

For the Ohio River...including Mount Vernon...Minor flooding is
forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT TO SATURDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...From late Tuesday night to Saturday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 33.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Wednesday morning to a crest of 36.7 feet Thursday
evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday
morning.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

.Due to recent heavy rain, the Ohio River is expected to continue to
rise. It is forecast to crest at Newburgh Dam at 41.4 feet Wednesday.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam...Minor flooding is
forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO EARLY FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...From this morning to early Friday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 38.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 41.4
feet early Wednesday afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


&&

Arrest made in shooting death of Catholic bishop in Los Angeles

  • Updated
  • 0

[Breaking news update, 1:19 p.m. ET]

A man suspected in the shooting death of a Catholic bishop is in custody, the LA County Sheriff's Department announced Monday.

A news conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET to detail the circumstances of the arrest.

[Previously published story, 12:07 p.m. ET]

Los Angeles homicide detectives are investigating the shooting death of a Catholic bishop in his home as parishioners mourn the man described as "a peacemaker with a heart for the poor and the immigrant."

Auxiliary Bishop David O'Connell was found dead in his home in the Hacienda Heights neighborhood Saturday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.

Deputies found O'Connell after responding to an emergency call shortly before 1 p.m., Deputy Lizette Falcon told CNN.

"It is a shock and I have no words to express my sadness," Archbishop of Los Angeles José H Gomez said in a statement announcing O'Connell's death.

"As a priest and later a bishop here in Los Angeles for forty-five years, Bishop Dave was a man of deep prayer who had a great love for Our Blessed Mother," Gomez said. "He was a peacemaker with a heart for the poor and the immigrant, and he had a passion for building a community where the sanctity and dignity of every human life was honored and protected."

As police investigate the deadly shooting, the Los Angeles Catholic community is reflecting on his impact.

"I'm brokenhearted. I've been crying for the last few days knowing that he's no longer here to share all of his inspiration and his prayers and everything with us," parishioner Ramona Torres said.

"I'm very hurt -- very hurt by his passing because he's one of the most lovable persons I've met," another parishioner, Gabriela Gil, said.

Gomez said he was "deeply disturbed" to learn O'Connell's death was being investigated as a homicide.

"He was ... a good friend, and I will miss him greatly. I know we all will. Please join me in praying for Bishop Dave and for his family in Ireland," Gomez said.

"Bishop O'Connell was a guiding light for so many, and his legacy will continue to live on," the sheriff's department said on Twitter. "We are working diligently to seek those responsible for his death."

O'Connell was a native of County Cork, Ireland, and ordained to serve in the Los Angeles Archdiocese in 1979, according to Angelus, a news platform of the archdiocese.

While working as an associate pastor, O'Connell ministered to communities dealing with gang violence and poverty in southern Los Angeles.

He worked to restore trust between residents and law enforcement in the wake of the 1992 Los Angeles riots, Angelus said.

Working with immigrants was also a top priority for O'Connell and he served as chairman of the interdiocesan Southern California immigration Task Force, which helped coordinate the local church's response to the recent influx of migrants from Central America, Angelus said.

The-CNN-Wire

