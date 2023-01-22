...LIGHT SNOW WILL DIMINISH THROUGH MID MORNING...
Spotters and area webcams show around 1 inch of snow in some
areas, especially along Interstate 64 and north. Amounts dropped
off to around a trace of snow from Evansville to Newburgh. Some
slushy spots were observed. Overall roads were just wet this
morning, and travel conditions are good.
If you are headed out early this morning, there may be a slick
spot or two mainly on bridges and overpasses. Temperatures were 32
to 34 degrees at 7 AM. The temperature will remain at or above
freezing through the morning.
At least 10 dead in a mass shooting in Monterey Park, California
By Aditi Sangal, Matt Meyer and Maureen Chowdhury, CNN
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Captain Andrew Meyer updates the public on a mass shooting in Monterey Park, California. At least 10 people were killed in the mass shooting and the suspect has not yet been arrested.