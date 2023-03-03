At least 10 people are dead as severe storms threaten more tornadoes and flooding across South, barrel toward Northeast

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Illinois...Kentucky... Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri... Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam. Ohio River at Shawneetown. Ohio River at Cairo. Ohio River at Newburgh Dam. Ohio River at Mount Vernon. Ohio River at Paducah. .Runoff from recent heavy rain is forecast to send the Ohio River above flood stage at several points over the next week. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON TO FRIDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam. * WHEN...From Sunday afternoon to Friday afternoon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:00 PM CST Friday the stage was 29.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Sunday afternoon to a crest of 39.8 feet Tuesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Friday morning. - Flood stage is 38.0 feet. &&