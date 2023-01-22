At least 9 dead in a mass shooting in Monterey Park, California

...MINOR ACCUMULATION OF SNOW THROUGH DAYBREAK...
With temperatures remaining in the lower to middle 30s, light snow
accumulations should be limited to grassy and elevated surfaces.
Most areas will see less than one inch. Roads should be fine for
the most part. However, some bridges and overpasses could have
a few slick spots, especially north of Route 13 and across
southwest Indiana.
