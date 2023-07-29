Bank robbery suspect drops out of ceiling and into recycling bin before he’s arrested, police say

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Warrick, northeastern
Vanderburgh, Spencer, eastern Gibson, Pike, Daviess, eastern
Henderson, Muhlenberg, McLean, northeastern Hopkins and northeastern
Webster Counties through 845 PM CDT/945 PM EDT/...

At 800 PM CDT/900 PM EDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong
thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles northeast of Patoka
to near Lynnville to 6 miles northwest of St. Joseph to Madisonville.
Movement was east at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Strong thunderstorms will be near...
Lynnville around 810 PM CDT.
Stanley, Eureka and Folsomville around 815 PM CDT.
Petersburg around 915 PM EDT.
Owensboro around 820 PM CDT.

Other locations in the path of these storms include Rockport,
Livermore and Grandview.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 165 between Mile Markers 60 and 70.
Interstate 69 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 112 and 136.
Interstate 69 in Indiana between Mile Markers 2 and 51.
Interstate 64 in Indiana between Mile Markers 25 and 60.
Western Kentucky Parkway between Mile Markers 46 and 65.
Audubon Parkway between Mile Markers 5 and 23.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT/1000
PM EDT/ for southwestern Indiana...and south central and northwestern
Kentucky.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 572 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 9 PM CDT /10 PM
EDT/ THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY

IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

WABASH

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

GIBSON                PIKE                  SPENCER
VANDERBURGH           WARRICK

IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 17 COUNTIES

IN WESTERN KENTUCKY

CALDWELL              CALLOWAY              CARLISLE
CHRISTIAN             DAVIESS               FULTON
GRAVES                HENDERSON             HICKMAN
HOPKINS               LYON                  MARSHALL
MCLEAN                MUHLENBERG            TODD
TRIGG                 WEBSTER

IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY

IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI

MISSISSIPPI

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BARDWELL, BENTON, BOONVILLE, CADIZ,
CALHOUN, CHARLESTON, CLINTON, DIXON, EDDYVILLE, ELKTON,
EVANSVILLE, FORT BRANCH, GREENVILLE, HENDERSON, HICKMAN,
HOPKINSVILLE, MADISONVILLE, MAYFIELD, MOUNT CARMEL, MURRAY,
OWENSBORO, PETERSBURG, PRINCETON, AND ROCKPORT.

Bank robbery suspect drops out of ceiling and into recycling bin before he’s arrested, police say

  • Updated
Police arrested 27-year-old Tristan Heidl after he fell from the ceiling of a bank's drive-thru into a recycling bin.

 Huron Police Department

(CNN) — A bank robbery suspect’s escape was thwarted when he fell into a recycling bin – right where police were waiting for him, authorities said.

Police took the man, 27-year-old Tristan Heidl, into custody after he dropped down from the ceiling of a bank’s drive-thru into a recycling ban in Huron, Ohio, during the early hours of Wednesday, authorities said.

Huron police officers responding to an alarm at VacationLand Federal Credit Union around 2 a.m. heard noises coming from inside the roof area over the drive-thru, according to a news release from the Huron Police Department.

They also saw a blue recycling bin in the middle of a drive-thru lane positioned directly under a roof access door.

Police body cam footage shows officers waiting as the roof’s access door opens and a backpack falls to the ground. Police said the bag contained construction tools.

Shortly after, the suspect dropped down from the ceiling into the recycling bin, body cam footage shows. Then officers rush over and arrest him.

Heidl was charged with breaking and entering, possession of criminal tools, and safecracking. He waived his preliminary hearing on Friday and the case was bound over to the grand jury in the Erie County Common Pleas Court in Sandusky Ohio, Huron Police Chief Terry Graham told CNN. Heidl is now out on a $50,000 bond, Graham added.

CNN has sought comment from Heidl’s attorney.

Huron is located at the mouth of the Huron River on Lake Erie.

