Biden condemns 'Russia's unprovoked and unjustified attack on Ukraine'

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Golconda.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown and
Newburgh Dam.

.Rainfall over the last week will continue to cause rises on the
Ohio River into at least next week.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T.
Myers Dam, Golconda...Minor flooding is forecast.  For Shawneetown,
Moderate flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 42.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 44.0
feet Thursday, March 03.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Ice accumulations one
tenth to locally two tenths of an inch likely. Minor sleet
accumulations also possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, western Kentucky and
southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Most of the ice and sleet accumulation
should be tonight into early Thursday morning. For the rest of
the day Thursday, temperatures should rise above freezing and
transition the precipitation over to all rain.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

Biden Condemns 'Russia's Unprovoked and Unjustified Attack on Ukraine'

  • Updated
  • 0
Biden condemns 'Russia's unprovoked and unjustified attack on Ukraine'

President Joe Biden condemned an "unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces" in a statement Wednesday evening following explosions in Ukraine.

 Alex Wong/Getty Images

US President Joe Biden condemned Russia's "unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces" in a statement Wednesday evening following explosions in Ukraine.

"President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering," Biden said. "Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable."

The White House statement came in response to explosions across Ukraine, including in the capital of Kyiv. Shortly before the explosions began, Russian President Vladmir Putin announced a "special military operation" and called for Ukraine's "demilitarization" in televised remarks.

An adviser for the Interior Minister of Ukraine, Anton Gerashchenko, said Russia's "invasion has begun" with "missile strikes on Kyiv," in an official whatsapp group with journalists.

Biden said that he planned to speak to his G-7 counterparts and would give a speech to the American people on Thursday. He said he intended to announce "further consequences" that the US and its allies planned to impose on Russia over "this needless act of aggression against Ukraine and global peace and security."

"We will also coordinate with our NATO Allies to ensure a strong, united response that deters any aggression against the Alliance," Biden said.

The UN Security Council held an emergency meeting on Wednesday evening in New York that unfolded as Putin's speech aired on Russian television and the explosions began in Ukraine. Ukraine's Ambassador to the United Nations Volodymyr Yelchenko directly questioned Russia's representative in his speech.

"About 48 minutes ago, your president declared war on Ukraine," Yelchenko said. "You declared the war. It is the responsibility of this body to stop the war."

US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield spoke for a second time at the end of the UN meeting, stating Putin had "delivered a message of war" while the Security Council was meeting. She said the US would introduce a resolution in the UN on Thursday.

"At the exact time as we are gathered in the Council seeking peace, Putin delivered a message of war in total disdain for the responsibility of this council," Thomas-Greenfield said.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

