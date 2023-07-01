Big Tobacco posts warning signs at 220,000 US stores, wrapping up ongoing lawsuit since 1999

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
427 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT /10 PM EDT/ THIS EVENING FOR THE
FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 19 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS

EDWARDS

IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

ALEXANDER             FRANKLIN              GALLATIN
HAMILTON              HARDIN                JACKSON
JEFFERSON             JOHNSON               MASSAC
PERRY                 POPE                  PULASKI
SALINE                UNION                 WABASH
WAYNE                 WHITE                 WILLIAMSON

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

POSEY

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

GIBSON                PIKE                  SPENCER
VANDERBURGH           WARRICK

IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 22 COUNTIES

IN WESTERN KENTUCKY

BALLARD               CALDWELL              CALLOWAY
CARLISLE              CHRISTIAN             CRITTENDEN
DAVIESS               FULTON                GRAVES
HENDERSON             HICKMAN               HOPKINS
LIVINGSTON            LYON                  MARSHALL
MCCRACKEN             MCLEAN                MUHLENBERG
TODD                  TRIGG                 UNION
WEBSTER

IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI

BOLLINGER             BUTLER                CAPE GIRARDEAU
CARTER                MISSISSIPPI           NEW MADRID
PERRY                 RIPLEY                SCOTT
STODDARD              WAYNE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBION, BARDWELL, BENTON, BLOOMFIELD,
BOONVILLE, CADIZ, CAIRO, CALHOUN, CAPE GIRARDEAU, CARBONDALE,
CARMI, CHARLESTON, CLINTON, DIXON, DONIPHAN, EDDYVILLE,
ELIZABETHTOWN, ELKTON, EVANSVILLE, FAIRFIELD, FORT BRANCH,
GOLCONDA, GRAYVILLE, GREENVILLE, HARRISBURG, HENDERSON, HERRIN,
HICKMAN, HOPKINSVILLE, JACKSON, JONESBORO, MADISONVILLE,
MARBLE HILL, MARION, MAYFIELD, MCLEANSBORO, METROPOLIS,
MORGANFIELD, MOUND CITY, MOUNT CARMEL, MOUNT VERNON, MURPHYSBORO,
MURRAY, NEW MADRID, OWENSBORO, PADUCAH, PERRYVILLE, PETERSBURG,
PIEDMONT, PINCKNEYVILLE, POPLAR BLUFF, POSEYVILLE, PRINCETON,
ROCKPORT, SHAWNEETOWN, SIKESTON, SMITHLAND, VAN BUREN, VIENNA,
WEST FRANKFORT, WEST SALEM, AND WICKLIFFE.

Weather Alert

.Corrected to the correct day, Saturday into Sunday morning.

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM CDT /4 PM EDT/ THIS AFTERNOON
THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...


* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana and western Kentucky,
including the following counties, in southwest Indiana, Gibson,
Pike, Spencer, Vanderburgh and Warrick. In western Kentucky,
Daviess and Henderson.

* WHEN...From 3 PM CDT /4 PM EDT/ this afternoon through late
tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and
cancelled for portions of southwest Indiana and western Kentucky,
including the following counties, in southwest Indiana, Gibson,
Pike, Spencer, Vanderburgh and Warrick. In western Kentucky,
Daviess and Henderson.
Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Multiple rounds of thunderstorms over the last few days have
led to increasingly wet soil conditions. Additional
thunderstorms, and perhaps multiple rounds of storms, are
forecast this afternoon and tonight, which may lead to flash
flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall

Big Tobacco posts warning signs at 220,000 US stores, wrapping up ongoing lawsuit since 1999

  • Updated
  • 0
Big Tobacco posts warning signs at 220,000 US stores, wrapping up ongoing lawsuit since 1999

An open pack of cigarettes lies on a table.

 Sven Hoppe/dpa/picture alliance/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — The largest tobacco manufacturers will have to post eye-catching warning signs about cigarette smoking in over 200,000 stores across America beginning Saturday, one of the final major steps in a lawsuit the Justice Department filed against Big Tobacco in 1999.

The signs will be installed in stores between July 1 and September 30, and must be displayed until June 30, 2025. The signs must be in English and also Spanish in regions where there is a significant population of Spanish speakers.

The 17 distinctive statements were “specified by the court many years ago,” according to a press release from a consortium of anti-smoking groups. It applies to Altria and its Phillip Morris US subsidiary, RJ Reynolds and ITG Brands.

An example of a corrective sign shows a large asterisk icon with the statement, “Smoking kills, on average, 1,200 Americans. Every day.” The signs will be either 144 or 348 square inches and will be posted in “highly visible places.”

It’s the final step after years of dispute following US District Court Judge Gladys Kessler’s judgment in 2006, when the tobacco companies were first ordered to make the corrective statements. The landmark judgment found the industry defendants guilty of lying about the dangers of cigarettes and secondhand smoke.

“The tobacco companies fought these point-of-sale corrective statements in court for 16 years,” said a statement from the public health advocates, but an agreement was reached last year to post the signs.

The content of the corrective statements was finalized in 2017 and then began to run in different media forms.

The defendants lied “about the devastating health effects of smoking and environmental tobacco smoke, they suppressed research, they destroyed documents, they manipulated the use of nicotine so as to increase and perpetuate addiction, they distorted the truth about low tar and light cigarettes so as to discourage smokers from quitting, and they abused the legal system in order to achieve their goal – to make money with little, if any, regard for individual illness and suffering, soaring health costs, or the integrity of the legal system,” Kessler said in her final opinion.

In a statement, Altria said it is transitioning adult smokers to “potentially less harmful products.”

“This is one of the final steps to close a long-running lawsuit with the U.S. Department of Justice,” a company spokesperson said.

R.J. Reynolds said these corrective statement signs appear on its website and had previously appeared in newspapers, television, radio and on pack inserts.

The top of the company’s website links to a variety of court-ordered statements, from the health effects and addictiveness of smoking to cigarette design to enhance delivery of nicotine.

“The tobacco industry has evolved considerably since this lawsuit was filed nearly 25 years ago, back in 1999,” a spokesperson said. “Today, Reynolds American Inc. and its operating companies have a clear purpose to build ‘A Better Tomorrow’ by reducing the health impact of our business,” saying it sells “potentially-reduced risk” nicotine and tobacco products. But vaping has been linked with an increased risk of respiratory diseases.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.