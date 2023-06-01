 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of ozone in the air for today
for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT tonight.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Bill Cosby faces new sexual assault lawsuit

(CNN) — Bill Cosby is being sued by Victoria Valentino in a new civil lawsuit claiming decades-old allegations of sexual assault, that her attorney shared with CNN and said it was filed in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Shortly after meeting Cosby in 1969, Valentino claims she and a friend had dinner with the comedian where they were given pills and later agreed to go to an office with him, according to the filing.

“After ingesting the pill, Plaintiff’s head began nodding and she struggled to keep her head up and stay awake. Plaintiff felt nauseated, and her head was spinning. She stated, ‘I want to go home now,’” according to the filing.

The lawsuit outlines in graphic detail allegations that Cosby raped Valentino, claiming “Plaintiff was incapable of consent by reason of being drugged by Cosby and physically helpless.”

Valentino filed the lawsuit under California’s new law that gives residents a three-year window in which they can file civil sexual assault lawsuits that would otherwise be barred by an expired statute of limitations.

According to the filing, she is seeking general, special and punitive damages, as well as attorney and court fees.

Andrew Wyatt, a representative for Cosby, said it is “deeply disturbing and disappointing that our lawmakers would push forward these ‘Look Back Windows,’ which are a sheer violation of all American’s Constitutional Rights. Statutes of Limitations reside in The Constitution, in order to protect those who are victims of a crime and to protect those that are accused of a crime. Unfortunately, these ‘Look Back Windows’ are brought to life because our political figures are being driven by click-baiters, likes and followers, in order to excel to their political aspirations.”

Wyatt adds that Valentino’s claims are “without any proof or facts” and asserts that there are “inconsistencies in her many statements.”

“The trauma he inflicted upon me affects not only me, but my children and grandchildren. By breaking my silence and speaking my truth, I hope this serves as my legacy to my family, and shows those survivors who have yet to find their voices, that hope and healing are possible,” said Valentino in a statement shared by her attorney.

