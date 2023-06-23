 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CDT
SATURDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Saturday, June 24th for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect from midnight tonight to midnight CDT
Saturday night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Bitcoin hits its highest level in a year

Bitcoin hits its highest level in a year

Gold plated souvenir Bitcoin coins are arranged for a photograph in London on November 20, 2017.

 Justin Tallis/AFP/Getty Images

(CNN) — Bitcoin on Friday shot up to its highest level in about a year.

The cryptocurrency rose above $31,400 a coin on Friday, its highest level since 2022, before paring back its gains. Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, earlier this week traded above $30,000 for the first time since April, when the collapses of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank sent investors in search of safer places to hold their cash.

Bitcoin is up by about 87% this year. Its most recent gains come after a wave of interest in crypto from financial giants. BlackRock last week applied to register a bitcoin spot exchange-traded fund, according to a US Securities and Exchange Commission filing. Crypto exchange EDX Markets, backed by firms such as Charles Schwab, Fidelity Digital Assets and Citadel, also launched its digital asset trading platform this week.

Still, the renewed fervor for crypto comes against a backdrop of regulatory crackdowns. The SEC earlier this month sued Coinbase, the US’s largest crypto exchange, alleging that it is acting as an unregistered broker. That came just a day after federal regulators sued Binance, accusing the company of operating an illegal exchange in the United States and commingling customers’ assets.

Despite its surge this year, bitcoin remains well below its all-time highs of more than $60,000 in 2021. The cryptocurrency was hammered last year by the Federal Reserve’s aggressive pace of interest rates and the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, which helped spur a sweeping sell-off in the crypto market.

