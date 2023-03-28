Blaze kills at least 39 people at migrant detention center near Mexico-US border

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Indiana...Illinois...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon.
Ohio River at Shawneetown.
Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam.
Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.
Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam.

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Missouri...Illinois...

Ohio River at Cairo.

.Minor flooding is either occurring or forecast at several points
along the lower Ohio River. The river is forecast to crest in minor
flood at all forecast points later this week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 38.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs.  The river is 2500
feet wide and begins covering agricultural land on the Kentucky
side.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CDT Monday the stage was 39.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:00 PM CDT Monday was 39.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 40.5
feet on Wednesday. It will then fall below flood stage on
Saturday.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO LATE SATURDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...From this evening to late Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 28.0 feet, Flooding of numerous sloughs on both sides
of the river occurs.  Flood waters will begin to back into the
lower Wabash River flooding bottomlands in that area.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 33.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 36.2
feet Thursday. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Blaze kills at least 39 people at migrant detention center near Mexico-US border

At least 39 people died in a fire at a migration center in Ciudad Juarez, a city on Mexico's border with the United States, officials said Tuesday.

Authorities said the fire at the office of National Migration Institute (INM) occurred after they picked up about 71 migrants from the streets of the city.

The cause of the fire or the victims' nationalities have not been released by Mexico's National Migration Institute, who have launched an investigation into the blaze.

"It is with deep sadness and grief that we learned of the fire that occurred inside the INM in Ciudad Juárez," Andrea Chavez, Ciudad Juarez's federal deputy, tweeted on Tuesday.

We will wait for the official information and, from this moment on, we send our condolences to the families of the migrants. FGR initiated the investigation," Chavez said.

Body bags were lined up near the scene of the fire, which had been extinguished, Reuters reported a witness as saying. Most of the migrants at the center were Venezuelan, the witnesses added.

The blaze is one of the worst in recent years in Mexico, which is seeing record levels of crossings at its border with the US.

Earlier this year, the Biden administration ramped up efforts to curb the number of migrants crossings at the border.

In February, it released a new rule that largely prohibits migrants who traveled through other countries on their way to the shared frontier from applying for asylum in the US, marking a departure from a decadeslong precedent in proposed regulations reminiscent of Trump-era policy.

CNN has reached out to Mexico's migration authorities for statement on the fire.

