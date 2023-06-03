 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for today,
Saturday, June 3rd for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT tonight.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Border protection officers bust man with $38 million worth of meth hidden in kale shipment

  Updated
(CNN) — US Customs and Border Protection officers in California seized $38 million worth of crank – a street name for methamphetamine – concealed inside a kale shipment along the US-Mexico border, the agency announced.

Otay Mesa Cargo Facility officers in San Diego found the drugs in a 34-year-old man’s tractor-trailer when they did an inspection on May 27, according to a news release Wednesday.

Officers noticed irregularities with the goods during an initial inspection and referred the driver for a more thorough inspection, the release stated.

They removed 268 packages of drugs, which was later tested and identified as meth, from the shipment of the nutrient-rich leafy green vegetables, authorities said.

The narcotics weighed nearly 5,800 pounds and had an estimated street value of $38,070,910, according to the US Customs and Border Protection.

The driver was detained for the alleged drug-smuggling attempt and turned over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations, the release stated.

US Customs and Border Protection has seized over 83,200 pounds of meth in 2023, the agency reported.

