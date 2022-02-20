Britain's Queen Elizabeth Tests Positive for Covid-19

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Kentucky... Ohio River at Newburgh Dam. Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam. Ohio River at Mount Vernon. .Heavy rain that fell last week, combined with expected rain this week, will cause continued rises on the Ohio River. For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:00 AM CST Sunday the stage was 39.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 43.6 feet Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 38.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&