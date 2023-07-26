British Airways serves KFC on international flight after apparent catering issue

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT /9 PM
EDT/ FRIDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/
FRIDAY TO 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 110. For the Heat
Advisory, heat index values up to 105 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
southeast Missouri, generally to the north of a Perryville
Missouri to Marion Illinois to Evansville Indiana line.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM CDT /9 PM
EDT/ Friday. For the Heat Advisory, from 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/
Friday to 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FRIDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air today and
Friday for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT Friday night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

British Airways serves KFC on international flight after apparent catering issue

  
British Airways serves KFC on international flight after apparent catering issue

Crew staffing a British Airways itinerary over the weekend from the Turks and Caicos Islands to London Heathrow were faced with a food shortage when the airline wasn’t able to offer its regular meal service because of “unforeseen circumstances.”

 Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto/Getty Images/FILE

(CNN) — It’s rare for travelers to hanker for airline food – until it’s in short supply on a 12-hour journey.

Crew staffing a British Airways itinerary over the weekend from the Turks and Caicos Islands to London Heathrow were faced with a food shortage when the airline wasn’t able to offer its regular meal service because of “unforeseen circumstances.”

“Our teams sprung into action and made sure our customers had something to eat,” British Airways said in a statement. While the airline didn’t elaborate on what it provided to passengers, posts on social media indicate that airline employees made a Kentucky Fried Chicken run during a scheduled stopover in the Bahamas.

BA flight 252 took off on July 23 from Providenciales in the Turks and Caicos, stopped in Nassau in the Bahamas and flew on to London.

The airline made reference to its unconventional in-flight menu in its pun-ladened statement.

“We apologise to customers that their full meal service was not available and we had to wing it on this occasion. We’re sorry if we ruffled any feathers,” the statement said.

The airline did not respond to questions about what circumstances led to the lack of in-flight meal service. One social media post referenced an issue with refrigeration.

@aktivandrew, a user on Twitter that was recently rebranded to X, posted that “@British_Airways just landed @HeathrowAirport after a 12.5 hour flight BA252 from Turks and Caicos with no catering! BA had to serve @kfc at Nassau giving some lucky passengers 1 piece of chicken. The container with the plane catering wasn’t chilled so all thrown away!!”

Another user, @Hanchell, posted a story about the incident from travel site One Mile At a Time, commenting, “It was the best KFC I’ve ever had.”

CNN reached out to both social media users but did not immediately receive replies.

British Airways gave passengers refreshment vouchers when they arrived in London, the airline said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s David Williams contributed to this report.