Canada has officially banned testing cosmetics on animals

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of Indiana and western Kentucky, including the following counties, in Indiana, Posey, and Vanderburgh. In western Kentucky, Henderson and Union. * WHEN...Until 530 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 225 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Radar estimates between 1 and 2 inches of rain per hour, with locally heavy rain incoming and poised to repeat over the same areas. Localized flooding is expected. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Evansville, Henderson, Mount Vernon, Melody Hill, Darmstadt, Uniontown, Kasson, and Blairsville. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&