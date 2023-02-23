 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Hardin, Gallatin, Union and
Crittenden Counties.

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Posey, Union, Vanderburgh
and Henderson Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Spencer, Warrick, Daviess,
Vanderburgh and Henderson Counties.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon,
Shawneetown...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 36.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 6:00 AM CST Thursday was 36.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 36.3 feet this evening. It
will then fall below flood stage tomorrow evening to 27.4
feet early Tuesday morning. It will rise to 27.5 feet early
Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
36.2 feet on 03/17/2006.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Charges dropped against Black inmate beaten in Georgia jail cell, DA says

  • 0

Prosecutors in Florida drop charges against an inmate who was beaten by correction officers.

Prosecutors have dropped all charges against a Black man who was beaten by multiple sheriff's office employees while he was in custody at a Georgia jail in September 2022, according to a new court filing.

Attorneys for the man, Jarrett Hobbs, also reached a "significant settlement agreement" with the Camden County Sheriff's Office to resolve all civil claims from the incident, the lawyers said in a statement.

In November, five Camden County Sheriff's Office employees were placed on administrative duty amid an ongoing internal and a state investigation launched after surveillance video showed the employees beating Hobbs in a jail cell.

Three employees of the jail were charged with battery and violating the oath of office, while two others were disciplined.

"Let's be clear: no one deserves to be beaten like that," Hobbs' attorney Harry Daniels said in a statement. "This settlement doesn't make up for that, not by a long shot. But, at the end of the day, Mr. Hobbs' charges were dropped, the officers who beat him have been charged and this settlement gives him and his family a new way forward. That's something we can all be proud of."

The amount of the settlement was not disclosed.

Hobbs had been on probation on a federal case out of North Carolina and violated that by being in Georgia, where he was charged with speeding, driving on a suspended license, possession of a controlled substance, and assault, battery and obstruction charges, according to the warrant dismissal.

"State declines to prosecute drug and traffic charges further in the interests of justice," the dismissal said, adding there is "insufficient evidence to prove that defendant is guilty" of the assault, battery and obstruction charges.

The criminal charges against Hobbs included the charges for assault, battery and obstruction for justice which deputies filed after the beating, his attorneys said in the statement.

Glynn County District Attorney's Office confirmed all the charges from the incident were dropped, but declined to provide additional comment.

CNN has reached out to Camden County Sheriff's Office for comment.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.