Death toll from explosion at Pennsylvania candy factory climbs to 4 as hope of finding more survivors wanes

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Indiana... Kentucky...Illinois... Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, and Shawneetown. .Recent heavy rainfall is resulting in rises on the Ohio River. The river is forecast to rise above flood stage at several locations. For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING TO LATE SATURDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning to late Saturday evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 6:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 24.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Tuesday morning to a crest of 36.9 feet Thursday evening. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday afternoon. - Flood stage is 35.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&