Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CDT
SATURDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Saturday, June 24th for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect from midnight tonight to midnight CDT
Saturday night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Deputy among several arrested in possible human trafficking investigation

Asheville authorities say during a surveillance operation at the Econo Lodge on Tunnel Road, in partnership with the Cherokee Indian Police Department, officers identified a "potential human trafficking ring" and arrested multiple people including a Buncombe County Sheriff's Deputy.

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) -- Multiple people were arrested Thursday, including a now-former Buncombe County deputy in what authorities are calling a "potential human trafficking ring" at an Asheville hotel.

The Asheville Police Department confirms with News 13 on Thursday, June 22, personnel assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division Impact Team partnered with the Cherokee Indian Police Department to investigate a suspect with open warrants, who was believed to be in Asheville. The suspect, identified as Kaley Brooke Locust, 23, was reportedly located at the Econo Lodge on Tunnel Road in Asheville.

Authorities say during a surveillance operation, officers determined Locust and "several other females in multiple rooms at the hotel appeared to be" involved in human trafficking. Crime experts tell News 13 that equates to sex trafficking or prostitution.

Officers also arrested Milo Jamemall Henderson, 39, who they say appears to be involved in the suspected human trafficking activity.

As officers continued their surveillance they witnessed several "younger males" also visiting the room for short periods of time. Authorities were able to identify the vehicle the juveniles were in and conduct a traffic stop. Four juveniles were found inside the vehicle along with three pistols. The Department of Juvenile Justice was contacted and the juveniles were released to their parents.

Later, officers surveilling the hotel identified Paul Anthony Valdez, Jr, 34, in the room of Henderson. Authorities were again able to perform a traffic stop with the vehicle Valdez was in after leaving the hotel. Authorities say Valdez was found in possession of a reportedly stolen 10mm Glock pistol with an extended magazine and full-auto switch kit attached.

Officers then returned to the hotel where they took Locust and Henderson into custody and performed a search of their rooms. Those searches resulted in a trafficking amount of suspected fentanyl as well as suspected crack cocaine and meth.

Paul Anthony Valdez Jr is currently in custody charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a weapon of mass destruction, carrying and concealed gun and open container of alcohol in a vehicle. Valdez's bond is listed as $32,500.

Milo Jamemall Henderson is in custody charged with trafficking in opium or heroin, PWISD Sch. II, PWISD methamphetamine, PWISD cocaine, maintain a dwelling for controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia. Henderson's bond is listed as $75,000.

Kaley Brooke Locust is in custody charged with felony probation violation, OFA: possession of a controlled substance on the premises of local confinement facility and OFA: felony possession of Sch. II.

In addition, a Buncombe County Sheriff's Office deputy was arrested during the operation and charged with solicitation of prostitution. The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office released on Thursday night that now former deputy Chad Drew Walker, 40, has been terminated from his position, effective immediately.