...The National Weather Service in Paducah KY has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...Kentucky...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Warrick, Spencer, Henderson,
Vanderburgh and Daviess Counties.

.Due to recent heavy rain the Ohio River is expected to continue to
rise into next week reaching minor flood stage at Newburgh Dam by
Monday.

For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville,
Henderson, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda,
Smithland Dam, Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Dam, Cairo...Minor flooding
is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

The next statement will be issued Saturday afternoon at 145 PM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING TO FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...From Monday morning to Friday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 26.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
Monday morning to a crest of 41.8 feet Wednesday evening. It
will then fall below flood stage late Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


&&

Des Moines landlord accused of demanding sex in exchange for rent

  • Updated
  • 0
Des Moines bar owner and landlord, Edwin Allen, charged in a stalking case faces a new lawsuit from a woman who claims he demanded sex in exchange for rent.

 Ankeny police/KCCI

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) -- A Des Moines bar owner and landlord charged in a stalking case faces a new lawsuit from a woman who claims he demanded sex in exchange for rent.

The petition says Edwin Allen violated Cyndi Collins' civil rights by asking her for sex as a way to "work off her rent."

Allen owns Zora Bar and Grill and Property Management LLC.

The suit says Allen refused payment from Collins and evicted her when she refused his advances.

Last month, Allen was arrested and charged with stalking and harassment. Ankeny police confirm Allen watched a stalking victim for Steven McFadden, another metro bar owner, while he was out of state.

Allen could not be reached for comment.