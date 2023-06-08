 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone and Fine Particles
PM 2.5 in the air through tonight for the following Southwest
Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT tonight.

Particulates and Ozone levels are expected to be in the Orange or
Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range. Active children and adults,
and people with respiratory disease, such as asthma, should limit
prolonged outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For further information, please see the IDEM Smog Watch page on the
Internet at:

http://www.in.gov/apps/idem/smog/

DOJ charges 'Bob's Burgers', 'Arrested Development' actor for alleged role in January 6 attack

DOJ charges ‘Bob’s Burgers’, ‘Arrested Development’ actor for alleged role in January 6 attack

This image from Washington Metropolitan Police Department body-worn video, released and annotated by the Justice Department in the statement of facts supporting an arrest warrant for Jay James Johnston, shows Johnston, circled in yellow, at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

 Justice Department/AP

(CNN) — Jay Johnston, an actor known for his roles in “Bob’s Burgers,” “Arrested Development” and other TV shows, has been charged in connection with the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, the Justice Department announced Wednesday.

According to charging documents, Johnston was part of the infamous tunnel attack – one of the most violent assaults on police officers that day – using a stolen police riot shield to engage in a “group assault” on the officers defending the Lower West Terrace tunnel entrance to the Capitol, pushing together against the line of police.

In a text message sent that day, according to court documents, Johnston said the Capitol riot wasn’t an attack but “it kind of turned into that,” calling it “untastic.”

“The news has presented it as an attack. It actually wasn’t. Thought it kind of turned into that. It was a mess. Got maced and tear gassed and I found it quite untastic,” Johnston allegedly texted a former associate who helped identify photos of Johnston from that day.

Johnston faces multiple charges including interfering with law enforcement officers, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted area and impeding passage through Capitol grounds, according to the Justice Department.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.