DOJ will hire more data experts to scrutinize digital monopolies, antitrust chief says

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Kentucky...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Union, Vanderburgh, Posey
and Henderson Counties.

For the Ohio River...including Mount Vernon...Minor flooding is
forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until early Thursday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 35.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 36.3
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Union, Crittenden, Gallatin
and Hardin Counties.

Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Union and Posey Counties.

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Union, Vanderburgh, Posey
and Henderson Counties.

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Spencer, Vanderburgh,
Warrick, Daviess and Henderson Counties.

For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville,
Henderson, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda,
Smithland Dam...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Tuesday afternoon at 1245 PM CST.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until early Thursday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 39.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 39.3
feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage
Wednesday evening.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


DOJ will hire more data experts to scrutinize digital monopolies, antitrust chief says

The Justice Department will hire more data experts to scrutinize digital monopolies, the agency's antitrust chief told CNN on Monday.

The Justice Department will expand its stable of data experts charged with analyzing how businesses use and abuse consumer data to violate US antitrust law, the agency's antitrust chief told CNN in an onstage interview Monday.

DOJ's antitrust division plans to post additional job listings for data scientists and analysts, Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter said at a Washington conference.

Under Kanter, the division has already hired technologists and a chief economist with a background in computer science and machine learning. The push to recruit even more technology experts highlights concerns about how companies may use data and algorithms to target consumers with highly personalized offers, recommendations and information that may entrench a company's dominance.

"One of the things we're confronting in any market we address today," Kanter told CNN, "whether it's health care, energy, consumer tech, enterprise tech and everything in between, the importance of data is so significant, so substantial that we need to understand at an expert level how that data is used, how it affects the economics, how it affects the potential for tipping, moat-building and other competitive dynamics."

Future antitrust enforcement, Kanter suggested, may focus on so-called "dark patterns," or design choices a company makes in its website or product to nudge consumers toward making the company's preferred choice, such as agreeing to give up their personal information.

Dark patterns are a reflection of the enormous amounts of personal information being generated, collected, traded and stored across the digital economy, Kanter added, and can contribute to entrenching a company's monopoly position or enable it to extract monopoly profits.

"It's really important that we understand the good, the bad and sometimes the ugly of how dark patterns or personalized targeting can influence how consumers respond, when they respond, and the extent to which they are able to benefit from competition," Kanter said. "A lot of the assumptions have been that consumers can discipline bad behavior [of a company] by switching. But if consumers don't switch as easily as they used to, or if consumers are being nudged in one direction or another, that's a market reality we need to understand."

