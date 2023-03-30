 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown, Olmsted Lock and Dam, and Cairo.

.Heavy rain that occurred late last week will continue to cause
rising levels on the Ohio River. The river is expected to crest at
all points by Friday, and fall below flood stage at all points by
late in the weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until late Friday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 39.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Friday morning and continue falling to 16.6 feet
Saturday, April 08.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until Friday evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 36.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Friday afternoon and continue falling to 23.9 feet
Saturday, April 08.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks set to host the Country Music Awards

Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks will be the hosts of the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards.

The two country legends will be live from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas on May 11.

Parton said in a statement that she's "thrilled" to be hosting the show with her friend, Brooks.

"While I've had the pleasure of spending time with him throughout the years, I can't believe we've never had the chance to work together," she said.

That night, Parton will also premiere the lead single from her upcoming rock album.

In 2000, Parton hosted the show alone and last year co-hosted with Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett. This is Brooks' first time hosting the show.

The event will celebrate country music's biggest stars and stream live worldwide. The nominees, performers and presenters for this year's show will be announced leading up to the show, the Academy of Country Music said.

The event will stream live on Prime Video and will be rebroadcast the next day for free on Amazon Freevee.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.