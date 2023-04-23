 Skip to main content
...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM CDT /2 AM EDT/ TO
9 AM CDT /10 AM EDT/ MONDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 degrees will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE...Southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western Kentucky
and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Late tonight into early Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some sheltered locations may see
temperatures fall slightly below 32 degrees, which would result
in a light freeze.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

Dragon catches on fire during Disneyland's 'Fantasmic' show

Dragon catches on fire during Disneyland's 'Fantasmic' show

A prop dragon caught fire at Disneyland in California on Saturday evening during a performance of "Fantasmic."

An animatronic dragon caught fire at California's Disneyland park on Saturday evening, according to Disney officials.

"During the final showing of 'Fantasmic' at Disneyland park on Saturday evening, the dragon caught fire," Disney officials told CNN in an email. "Anaheim Fire & Rescue quickly responded and the fire was extinguished."

They added all cast members and guests were evacuated from Tom Sawyer Island and attractions near the island were cleared of guests due to smoke and wind.

"The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time," the statement went on.

CNN has reached out to Anaheim Fire & Rescue for more information.

"Fantasmic" is a long-running nighttime Disney show at the company's parks in Florida and California. The show features "special effects, state-of-the-art projections and superb pyrotechnics" and "Maleficent as a 45-foot, fire-breathing dragon," according to Disney's website.

