Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Indiana...Illinois...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon.
Ohio River at Shawneetown.
Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam.
Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.
Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam.

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Missouri...Illinois...

Ohio River at Cairo.

.Minor flooding is either occurring or forecast at several points
along the lower Ohio River. The river is forecast to crest in minor
flood at all forecast points later this week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 38.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs.  The river is 2500
feet wide and begins covering agricultural land on the Kentucky
side.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CDT Monday the stage was 39.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:00 PM CDT Monday was 39.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 40.5
feet on Wednesday. It will then fall below flood stage on
Saturday.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Elon Musk: Only paid subscribers will show up in your Twitter 'For You' feed

  • Updated
  • 0

Elon Musk has announced Twitter's latest push to get people to pay $84 a year for the social network: Twitter will promote only paid subscribers' tweets, and non-subscribers will not be allowed to vote in polls.

Twitter's "For You" tab, the first screen that users see when they open the app, curates tweets by using an algorithm. That means it can surface tweets from people you don't follow. The For You tab will soon only recommend people who pay for the premium Twitter Blue service.

"Starting April 15th, only verified accounts will be eligible to be in For You recommendations," he announced in a tweet Monday evening. "The is the only realistic way to address advanced AI bot swarms taking over. It is otherwise a hopeless losing battle. Voting in polls will require verification for same reason."

Appearing in the "For You" feed helps users build their number of followers. Voting in polls doesn't benefit users in the same way, but blocking them from voting may prompt some to sign up for the paid service.

Musk frequently posts his own polls on Twitter, asking users everything from whether he should give up his position as CEO of the platform to whether he should sell shares of Tesla stock.

Although Musk said Twitter is making the change to battle with bot accounts, he later tweeted "That said, it's ok to have verified bot accounts if they follow terms of service & don't impersonate a human."

It is part of Musk's plans to shift Twitter away from being almost completely dependent on advertising dollars for its revenue. A significant portion of Twitter's ad base has left the platform since Musk took over in October.

Last week, Musk announced that users who have had a free blue checkmark -- typically government officials, celebrities, members of the media and other high profile users -- would lose that free verification starting in April unless they agree to pay a subscription fee -- either $84 annually or $8 a month.

Musk and actor William Shatner clashed on Twitter over the weekend, when Shatner objected to the idea of paying for the checkmark.

"Hey @elonmusk what's this about blue checks going away unless we pay Twitter?" Shatner tweeted. "I've been here for 15 years giving my time & witty thoughts all for bupkis. Now you're telling me that I have to pay for something you gave me for free?"

Musk responded to Shatner on Sunday in a tweet: "It's more about treating everyone equally. There shouldn't be a different standard for celebrities."

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.