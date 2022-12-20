 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...
...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH
FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow is possible with
total snow accumulations of 2-4 inches. Winds could gust as high
as 45 mph. For the Wind Chill Watch, dangerously cold wind
chills as low as -20 to -25 are possible as a result of
Thursday night low temperatures of 0 to -5 with sustained winds
of 15-25 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of Southwest Indiana, Southern Illinois,
Southeast Missouri and Western Kentucky.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Watch, from Thursday afternoon
through late Thursday night. For the Wind Chill Watch, from
Thursday evening through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...Expect slippery road conditions with possible flash
freezing. Strong winds with moderate to heavy snow will sharply
reduce visibility and make for dangerous conditions. Life-
threateningly cold wind chill values can quickly result in
frostbite in as little as 30 minutes. Wear protective layers and
limit time outdoors to as little as possible. Damage to
vulnerable pipes is possible. Gusty winds may bring down tree
branches. Follow proper directions if using space heaters or
generators.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A winter storm watch means there is a potential for significant
snow accumulations that would greatly impact travel. Stay tuned
for later statements. This watch will be upgraded to a warning if
winter storm conditions become more certain.

A wind chill watch means the there is the potential for a
combination of very cold air and strong winds to create
dangerously low wind chill values. Monitor the latest forecasts
and warnings for updates on this situation.

&&

Elon Musk says he will step down as Twitter CEO — once he finds a replacement

  • Updated
  • 0
Twitter owner Elon Musk, seen here on February 10, confirmed on December 20 that he will step down as the company's CEO.

 Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post/Getty Images/FILE

Twitter owner Elon Musk confirmed Tuesday evening he will step down as the company's CEO, but only when he identifies a successor, directly addressing for the first time a Twitter poll he created this week in which millions of users voted for his ouster.

In a tweet, Musk said he would resign "as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job!"

He added that following his resignation as CEO, Musk would "run the software & servers teams" at Twitter, indicating he may continue to exercise significant influence on the company's decision-making.

The announcement comes after more than a day of silence about the poll following its outcome. On Monday, after more than 17 million users had voted — 57.5% of whom said Musk should resign — the billionaire executive addressed the results only indirectly. He suggested that future Twitter polls could be restricted to paid users of Twitter Blue, the company's subscription service.

Musk's poll asking users whether he should resign as CEO came after a massive backlash to Twitter's abrupt suspension of several journalists who cover him, as well as Twitter's decision to ban, and then un-ban, links to other social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram and Mastodon, a fast-growing Twitter rival that has octupled in size since October.

Musk's brief tenure as CEO has resulted in sweeping, occasionally erratic shifts at one of the world's most influential social media companies.

Under his leadership, Twitter has laid off the majority of its staff, alienated major advertisers, welcomed former President Donald Trump back to the platform after his suspension in the wake of the Jan. 6 Capitol riots and released internal communications to journalists about Twitter's operations before Musk took ownership of the company.

Musk forced remaining employees to take a pledge to become "extremely hardcore" in their work, and stopped enforcing Twitter's policy against Covid-19 misinformation.

Over a matter of days, Twitter launched, and then was forced to un-launch, a paid verification feature that was instantly manipulated by satirical accounts impersonating verified major brands, athletes and other public figures on the platform.

Musk's penchant for making major product changes based on little more than informal Twitter polls has highlighted his ad hoc and improvisational management style. But that approach has attracted growing criticism from many Twitter users. Last week, Twitter suspended several journalists who had reported on Musk's permanent ban of an account that tracked his jet.

Growing criticism of Musk culminated in Sunday's poll that served as an effective, if unscientific, referendum on Musk's handling of the company since he closed his purchase of Twitter in late October.

