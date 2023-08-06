Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg fight will be streamed on X, according to Musk

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Eastern Saline County in southern Illinois...
Gallatin County in southern Illinois...
Southwestern Vanderburgh County in southwestern Indiana...
Southern Posey County in southwestern Indiana...
Henderson County in northwestern Kentucky...
Northwestern McLean County in northwestern Kentucky...
Central Union County in northwestern Kentucky...
North central Webster County in northwestern Kentucky...

* Until 200 AM CDT.

* At 120 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Harrisburg to Breckinridge Center, moving east
at 40 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Henderson, Morganfield, Shawneetown, Breckinridge Center,
Uniontown, Ridgway, Corydon, Equality, Robards, Waverly, Omaha, Old
Shawneetown and Junction.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 69 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 136 and 148.
Audubon Parkway between Mile Markers 1 and 8.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CDT for southern
Illinois...southwestern Indiana...and northwestern Kentucky.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CDT for southern
Illinois...southwestern Indiana...and northwestern Kentucky.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

TORNADO WATCH 598 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 4 AM CDT /5 AM EDT/ EARLY
THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

POSEY

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

GIBSON                PIKE                  SPENCER
VANDERBURGH           WARRICK

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BOONVILLE, EVANSVILLE, FORT BRANCH,
PETERSBURG, POSEYVILLE, AND ROCKPORT.

Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg fight will be streamed on X, according to Musk

  • 0
Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg fight will be streamed on X, according to Musk

The possible showdown between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg will be streamed on X, formerly known as Twitter, according to Musk.

 Alain Jocard/AFP/Getty Images

(CNN) — The possible showdown between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg will be streamed on X, formerly known as Twitter, according to Musk.

In a pair of tweets Sunday morning, the platform’s owner said he was “lifting weights throughout the day, preparing for the fight,” adding “all proceeds will go to charity for veterans.”

Musk has not provided more details about the fight.

In June, the two Big Tech billionaires seemingly agreed to participate in a cage fight. The stakes for the potential fight were raised last month when Zuckerberg’s Meta launched a new Twitter competitor called Threads.

Zuckerberg replied to Musk via Threads on Sunday afternoon, “Shouldn’t we use a more reliable platform that can actually raise money for charity?”

He added: “I’m ready today. I suggested Aug 26 when (Musk) first challenged, but he hasn’t confirmed. Not holding my breath.”

Since Musk’s takeover of Twitter in October 2022, policy pivots, technical issues, and the platform’s stance on harassment and hate speech have given many users whiplash. When Threads was released, some saw it as a viable alternative that might unseat its rival, and the app saw enormous initial success. A lawyer representing Twitter even threatened a lawsuit over Threads.

CNN reached out to Twitter and Meta for comment but have not received a response.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Recommended for you