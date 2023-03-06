FAA air traffic control issues causing some delays across Florida

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Kentucky...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Union, Vanderburgh, Posey
and Henderson Counties.

For the Ohio River...including Mount Vernon...Minor flooding is
forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until early Thursday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 35.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 36.3
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Union, Crittenden, Gallatin
and Hardin Counties.

Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Union and Posey Counties.

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Union, Vanderburgh, Posey
and Henderson Counties.

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Spencer, Vanderburgh,
Warrick, Daviess and Henderson Counties.

For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville,
Henderson, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda,
Smithland Dam...Minor flooding is forecast.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until early Thursday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 39.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 39.3
feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage
Wednesday evening.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


FAA air traffic control issues causing some delays across Florida

FAA air traffic control issues causing some delays across Florida

Federal Aviation Administration issues with air traffic control have been causing flight delays in Florida on March 6. An American Airlines plane takes off from Miami International Airport in a file photo from January 2.

 Marco Bello/Reuters/File

Federal Aviation Administration issues with air traffic control have been causing flight delays in Florida on Monday.

The FAA temporarily paused flights to and from parts of South Florida because of a radar issue, the agency said in a statement Monday.

The pause lasted about an hour, the FAA said.

The issue affected the FAA's Miami and Jacksonville Air Route Traffic Control Centers.

During the issue, the FAA instituted departure delays for flights leaving airports in Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, Fort Myers, Palm Beach and Miami.

"The FAA Miami Center is experiencing technical issues, and as a result, we are experiencing some delays," it said a tweet from Miami International Airport.

"If you are traveling this afternoon, please follow up with your airline for the latest information on your flight."

A Monday afternoon FAA advisory said both enroute air traffic control facilities in Miami and Jacksonville were "heavily impacted" by a "radar issue," but did not provide more detail on the reason.

The advisory says the facilities were previously at "ATC zero," an official declaration made "when it is determined that the facility is unable to safely provide published air traffic services."

Nationwide halt in January

On January 11, an FAA systemwide outage caused thousands of flight delays and cancellations across the United States.

The FAA briefly halted all domestic flight departures. It lifted the ground stop after it restored a system that provides pilots with pre-flight safety notices.

But by then, airlines continued to delay or cancel flights because of the ripple effects of the congestion.

The-CNN-Wire

