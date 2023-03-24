FBI takes down cybercrime forum that touted data connected to breach affecting US lawmakers

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Indiana...Illinois...Missouri...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown, Olmsted Lock and Dam and Cairo.

.Rain that fell overnight combined with the additional rainfall
expected into tonight will result in rises on the Ohio River.  The
river is forecast to go over flood stage at six locations.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT TO SUNDAY,
APRIL 02...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...From late Sunday night to Sunday, April 02.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 18.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Monday morning to a crest of 42.4 feet Thursday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday, April
02.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT TO SUNDAY,
APRIL 02...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...From late Monday night to Sunday, April 02.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 24.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Tuesday morning to a crest of 38.4 feet early Friday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday, April
02.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, Indiana and western
Kentucky, including the following counties, in southern Illinois,
Gallatin and Hardin. In Indiana, Posey, Vanderburgh and Warrick.
In western Kentucky, Crittenden, Henderson, Union and Webster.

* WHEN...Until 200 AM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is
imminent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 811 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream
flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Evansville, Henderson, Boonville, Newburgh, Morganfield,
Marion, Chandler, Sturgis, Breckinridge Center, Melody Hill,
Darmstadt, Clay, Rosiclare, Uniontown, Corydon, Kasson,
Elberfeld, Cave-in-Rock, Waverly and Elizabethtown.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT/2 AM EDT/ SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, southwest
Indiana, and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT/2 AM EDT/ Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Total rainfall amounts between 2 to 4 inches are expected
across the watch area. Locally up to 5 inches is possible,
especially where thunderstorms occur or repeat over the same
areas. These amounts may lead to flooding of creeks, streams,
and roads.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM CDT /4 AM EDT/ TO
NOON CDT /1 PM EDT/ SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Gibson, Pike, Posey, Vanderburgh, Warrick and Spencer
Counties.

* WHEN...From 3 AM CDT /4 AM EDT/ to noon CDT /1 PM EDT/
Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

FBI takes down cybercrime forum that touted data connected to breach affecting US lawmakers

FBI takes down cybercrime forum that touted data connected to breach affecting US lawmakers

The FBI has arrested the alleged founder of a popular cybercriminal forum that touted data stolen in a hack affecting members of Congress and thousands of other people and taken the website down, the Justice Department said on March 24.

The FBI has arrested the alleged founder of a popular cybercriminal forum that touted data stolen in a hack affecting members of Congress and thousands of other people and taken the website down, the Justice Department said Friday.

The website -- known as BreachForums -- trafficked in the stolen data of millions of Americans until the FBI recently took it offline, the department said in a news release.

The alleged administrator of BreachForums, a 20-year-old New York man named Conor Brian Fitzpatrick, was arrested last week, according to the Justice Department. Fitzpatrick has been charged with conspiracy to commit access device fraud, which carries a sentence of five years in prison, the department said in the release.

The forum gained greater notoriety this month when a hacker posted data they claimed was stolen from a DC health insurance service -- an incident that roiled Capitol Hill and exposed the personal data of tens of thousands of people from different walks of life. House of Representatives officials have said hundreds of staff were affected by the incident. The number of lawmakers affected is believed to be less than two dozen, a source familiar told CNN earlier this month.

Among the other victims of Fitzpatrick's alleged hacking-related activities are a US electronic health care firm, a US internet services provider and a US-based investment firm, according to an affidavit filed in the US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia. The affidavit did not name the companies.

Fitzpatrick made his initial appearance in federal court on Friday, the Justice Department said. Fitzpatrick was released on a $300,000 bail, according to court documents, which was cosigned by members of his family.

A judge ordered Fitzpatrick not to contact any victims or co-conspirators in the investigation, open any new lines of cryptocurrency nor possess the personal identification information of others.

Nina Ginsberg, an attorney listed for Fitzpatrick in court records, declined to comment. Fitzpatrick has not yet entered a formal plea.

It's the latest move in a sustained international law enforcement effort to disrupt cybercriminal organizations that cost American business and residents billions of dollars a year. More than $10 billion in losses from online scams were reported to the FBI in 2022, the highest annual loss in the last five years, according to a recent FBI report.

BreachForums emerged last year after US and international law enforcement agencies shut down a similar forum, RaidForums, and arrested its alleged founder in the United Kingdom.

Despite the law enforcement crackdown, there are still several other online forums where criminals can hawk stolen data. And new illicit marketplaces will likely emerge, according to experts.

"While BreachForums is likely permanently offline, it will invariably be replaced by something else," Brett Callow, threat analyst at cybersecurity firm Emsisoft, told CNN. "Whether that something is a Telegram channel or another Breach-style forum remains to be seen."

US law enforcement agents have gotten increasingly adept at quietly infiltrating cybercriminal forums and collecting intelligence to feed indictments or arrests.

In the demise of RaidForums, US authorities had access to the website's computer infrastructure for several months before the seizure was announced, a law enforcement official familiar with the matter previously told CNN.

The latest forum takedown is welcome news but "the resilience of the underground ecosystem as a whole remains mostly untouched as the criminal demand for illicit goods continues to rise," Michael DeBolt, chief intelligence officer at security firm Intel 471, told CNN.

