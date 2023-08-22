Firefighters evacuate more than 200 patients from a Los Angeles hospital after Hilary-related power outage

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
/11 PM EDT/ FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
110.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT /11 PM EDT/ Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for today
through Wednesday August 23rd for the following Southwest Indiana
counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT Wednesday night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Firefighters evacuate more than 200 patients from a Los Angeles hospital after Hilary-related power outage

  • Updated
  • 0
Firefighters evacuate more than 200 patients from a Los Angeles hospital after Hilary-related power outage

An emergency vehicle sits outside White Memorial Hospital.

 KABC

(CNN) — A power outage overnight at White Memorial Hospital in Los Angeles prompted the evacuation of more than 200 patients from a building housing neonatal intensive care and OBGYN units, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department and hospital officials.

All patients are safe, including a baby who was born after the hospital’s main, six-story building lost power during Tropical Storm Hilary and generators subsequently failed, Adventist Health White Memorial President John Raffoul said at a news conference Tuesday morning.

Doctors and nurses used flashlights to illuminate the room while the mother gave birth, Grace Hauser, a spokesperson for the hospital, said. Mother and baby were transferred to another hospital.

White Memorial first lost its main power early Monday at “the height” of the storm before its backup generators failed around 1 a.m. local time on Tuesday, Raffoul said. Hilary struck Southern California on Sunday as a tropical storm, bringing heavy rain and flooding before it weakened to a post-tropical cyclone.

LAFD responded to find 241 patients were impacted by the outage, 28 of whom were considered critical and moved to other hospitals, Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley said at the news conference. Other patients were moved to another building on the hospital’s campus that still had power, Raffoul added.

LA City Fire Capt. Cody Weireter previously said 271 patients, 21 of them critical, were affected.

“LAFD firefighters and paramedics had to work in a coordinated effort to transport (patients) down the stairs and the stairwells to awaiting ambulances,” Weireter said in an earlier news conference.

Five of those evacuated were patients on ventilators, including two whose ventilators had just an hour left of backup battery power, according to dispatch audio recorded by Broadcastify, which captured firefighters’ efforts to coordinate the evacuation.

“We have three patients that are going to be critical, two that are on ventilators,” one firefighter is heard saying, calling for at least three engine companies. “We’re going to have to move them down manually without the elevator.”

“Copy, I’ve asked for a bunch of additional resources,” the dispatcher responded. “I understand you got one patient up there that’s the priority, and I’ll throw engines your way when they get here.”

“Affirmative,” the first responded. “Two have about an hour left on battery, and the one is immediate that would have to be moved.”

“Okay, start packing up the patient for immediate move.”

The failure of the backup generators will be investigated, Raffoul said, adding an emergency generator is being brought to the hospital in the meantime. Regular maintenance and testing are done on the trio of backup generators, he said, but he did not know when that testing had last occurred.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Jamiel Lynch and Chris Boyette contributed to this report.