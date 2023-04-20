 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS
OF SOUTHWEST INDIANA AND MUCH OF WESTERN KENTUCKY...

The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a Red Flag
Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect
from 11 AM CDT /noon EDT/ this morning to 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/
this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* Affected Area...In Indiana, Fire Weather Zones 081, 082, 085,
086, 087 and 088. In Kentucky, Fire Weather Zones 010, 011,
012, 013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021 and 022.

* Winds...South 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* Relative Humidity...As low as 20 percent.

* Impacts...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Florida apologizes for sending emergency alert test at 4:45 a.m.

The early morning alert was a test but the outrage was real.

Many in Florida were woken up at 4:45 a.m. on Thursday by an Emergency Alert System push notification: "TEST - This is a TEST of the Emergency Alert System. No action is required."

After sending the test out across the state, the Florida Division of Emergency Management apologized for the very, very early alert.

"We know a 4:45 AM wake up call isn't ideal. FLSERT wants to apologize for the early morning text," the agency tweeted. "Each month, we test #emergencyalerts on a variety of platforms. This alert was supposed to be on TV, and not disturb anyone already sleeping."

The agency added: "We are taking the appropriate action to ensure this will never happen again and that only true emergencies are sent as alerts in the middle of the night."

Early morning tests are scheduled throughout the year, with a 4:50 a.m. alert scheduled for June, according to the Florida Association of Broadcasters.

Floridians took to social media on Thursday to air grievances over their unexpected early morning alarm, with "Emergency Broadcast System" trending across the country.

Some tweeted insults at whoever was behind the alert and called for someone to be fired. Others shared tips for how to disable future alerts on their phones. And one local news outlet tried to seize the opportunity.

"Since you are up! Tune in and catch Today in Florida streaming live," WSVN 7 News tweeted at 5:02 a.m. on Thursday.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.