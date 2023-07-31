Florida beats out Indiana and Kentucky in nationwide 'Best Looking Cruiser' contest

TALLAHASSEE, Fl. (WEVV) — A winner has been announced for the American Association of State Troopers (AAST) nationwide "Best Looking Cruiser" contest, though none of our Tri-State agencies took home first place.
First place for this year's contest was Florida Highway Patrol, with just over 180,000 votes.
Florida Highway Patrol took home the top spot with a photo of a cruiser, also featuring a vicious looking gator.
Indiana and Kentucky weren't far behind, with Indiana in fourth place with 101,605 votes, and Kentucky in fifth with 76,417.
In 42nd place was Illinois, with just under 1,200 votes.
The top 13 finishers in the contest will be featured in the AAST's next calendar, with proceeds from the calendar purchase benefiting the AAST Foundation.
For more information on AAST, you can visit statetroopers.org.