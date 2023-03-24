Florida teen sentenced to life in prison for fatally stabbing 13-year-old classmate

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Indiana...Illinois...Missouri...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown, Olmsted Lock and Dam and Cairo.

.Rain that fell overnight combined with the additional rainfall
expected into tonight will result in rises on the Ohio River.  The
river is forecast to go over flood stage at six locations.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT TO SUNDAY,
APRIL 02...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...From late Sunday night to Sunday, April 02.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 18.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Monday morning to a crest of 42.4 feet Thursday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday, April
02.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


&&

&&

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, Indiana and western
Kentucky, including the following counties, in southern Illinois,
Gallatin and Hardin. In Indiana, Posey, Vanderburgh and Warrick.
In western Kentucky, Crittenden, Henderson, Union and Webster.

* WHEN...Until 200 AM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is
imminent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 811 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream
flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Evansville, Henderson, Boonville, Newburgh, Morganfield,
Marion, Chandler, Sturgis, Breckinridge Center, Melody Hill,
Darmstadt, Clay, Rosiclare, Uniontown, Corydon, Kasson,
Elberfeld, Cave-in-Rock, Waverly and Elizabethtown.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT/2 AM EDT/ SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, southwest
Indiana, and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT/2 AM EDT/ Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Total rainfall amounts between 2 to 4 inches are expected
across the watch area. Locally up to 5 inches is possible,
especially where thunderstorms occur or repeat over the same
areas. These amounts may lead to flooding of creeks, streams,
and roads.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM CDT /4 AM EDT/ TO
NOON CDT /1 PM EDT/ SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Gibson, Pike, Posey, Vanderburgh, Warrick and Spencer
Counties.

* WHEN...From 3 AM CDT /4 AM EDT/ to noon CDT /1 PM EDT/
Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Florida teen sentenced to life in prison for fatally stabbing 13-year-old classmate

  • 0
Florida teen sentenced to life in prison for fatally stabbing 13-year-old classmate

Aiden Fucci, a Florida teenager convicted of first-degree murder for stabbing a 13-year-old over 100 times in 2021, was sentenced to life in prison on March 24.

 Pool

A judge sentenced Aiden Fucci -- the Florida teenager convicted of first-degree murder for stabbing a 13-year-old over 100 times in 2021 -- to life in prison on Friday.

Fucci, 16, entered his guilty plea in February 2023 at a hearing intended to get jury selection for his trial underway, according to CNN's previous reporting. Fucci was 14 years old when he brutally killed classmate Tristyn Bailey in the woods in St. Johns County in northeastern Florida. He was charged as an adult.

During Friday's sentencing, Circuit Judge R. Lee Smith said he took into account several factors when making his decision, including Fucci's young age, the "heightened level" of premeditation, and that he was the "sole participant" who was not pressured by anyone to commit the "devastating crime." He noted that Fucci was considered of "average maturity" by his peers and that he understood the consequences of his actions.

Bailey "suffered a painful and horrifying death from someone she trusted," said Smith before announcing the sentence Friday.

He described the victim as an "energetic, happy child."

"The loss which you have clearly suffered is unimaginable," the judge said to Bailey's family and friends. "Sometimes family members hope or expect that whatever the sentence is, that somehow or another that's going to heal or provide closure."

"I cannot provide a closure to this," he went on. "It may close a chapter, but ... I cannot bring her back."

"You still have a lot of healing to do," the judge said to tearful loved ones. "Her spirit lives on through each and every one of you."

Fucci will have 30 days to appeal the sentence if he intends to do so, the judge said.

Bailey's body was found on May 9, 2021, after her family had reported her missing earlier that day. She had been stabbed 114 times and sustained 49 defensive wounds to her head, hands, and arms, according to the state attorney.

The prosecutor said that Fucci had told witnesses that he intended to stab someone to death in the woods. Additionally, Fucci's DNA was found on Bailey's body, according to CNN's previous reporting.

Following the sentencing, the victim's father, Forrest Bailey, shared a touching message for his murdered daughter.

"Tristyn, I wanted to let you know we are so extremely proud of the person that you were in your time here," he said.

"When you went out into the world, you gave it your very best. You should be proud of the friend that you were, the teammate you were, and what you left behind," the father of five said. "We love you. We will continue to hold you in our hearts -- and we will always be the 'Bailey seven.'"

Forrest Bailey thanked the prosecutor, sheriff, and judge for the life sentence. He also asked people to be kind to members of Fucci's family.

At Friday's sentencing, the judge noted that while Fucci showed some potential for rehabilitation, the crime was "extraordinary."

"His behavior was so unusual compared to individuals his age that there is a poor prognosis for rehabilitation," he said.

He called the case the "most difficult and shocking case" that St. Johns County had encountered. Smith added that the crime was especially troubling because it had "no motive."

"This was not done out of greed, it was not done in retaliation, retribution, or revenge, it was not a crime of passion, it was not a crime that was committed because he felt rejected by her. It was not done in a fit of uncontrollable anger. There was no reason. There was no purpose," he went on. "It was done for no other reason than to satisfy this defendant's internal desire to feel what it was like to kill someone."

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

