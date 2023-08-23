 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
/11 PM EDT/ FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
110. Isolated locations may be higher.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT /11 PM EDT/ Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing if you can.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by
heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke
is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

‘Frasier’ reboot teaser includes reworking of show’s classic theme music

  • 0

(CNN) — Frasier has reentered the building.

More than two years after a reboot of the hit 90s sitcom “Frasier” was announced, a teaser for the new show, featuring a reworking of the classic theme music, was released by Paramount+ on Tuesday.

The arrangement may be different but Kelsey Grammer, who plays Frasier Crane, still sings the lyrics, once again musing about “tossed salads and scrambled eggs.”

When Grammer reprises his titular role as the pompous radio psychiatrist in October, it will be more than 30 years since the original show first appeared on television screens.

The new chapter will follow Frasier as he returns to Boston from Seattle “with new challenges to face, new relationships to forge and an old dream or two to finally fulfil,” according to a series description on Paramount’s website.

Boston was the city in which the world was first introduced to Frasier, when he appeared in the beloved 1980s sitcom “Cheers.”

One of the most successful spin-offs in TV history, “Frasier” then followed him back to his hometown of Seattle and introduced a number of new characters, including his father, Martin, and his neurotic little brother, Niles.

The show went on to make a name of its own, enjoying 11 years on the air and winning a record 37 Emmys for a comedy series.

“We might see (some of the ‘Cheers’ characters back in Boston),” Grammer told ITV’s This Morning in May, adding: “There’ll be new faces you’ll fall in love with.”

The reboot will feature a different supporting cast than the one that proved so popular in the 1990s, with Jack Cutmore-Scott playing Frasier’s son, Freddy, and British comedy icon Nicholas Lyndhurst as Frasier’s old college friend turned university professor, Alan.

Toks Olagundoye will play Olivia, Alan’s colleague and head of the university psychology department; Jess Salguiero will play Freddy’s roommate, Eve; and Anders Keith will appear as Frasier’s nephew, David.

“Frasier” premieres on Paramount+ on October 12.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.