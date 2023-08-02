German heavy metal festival halts admissions as rain turns site to mud

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT /10 AM EDT/ THIS
MORNING...

* WHAT...Visibility less than a quarter mile in dense fog.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
western Kentucky, generally to the east of a line from Albion to
Shawneetown Illinois and on to Hopkinsville Kentucky.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT /10 AM EDT/ this morning.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

&&

.The Flood Watch has been extended until midday Friday. Additional
expected rainfall later today and especially tonight could mean more
flooding, particularly for those areas already hard hit with heavy
rains from last night.

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...The entire Quad State region of southeast Missouri,
southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water
crossings may be flooded. There are a couple small rivers forecast
to rise above flood stage overnight and additional rainfall may
further heighten their rise or cause other similar rises on area
rivers.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- More storm development is expected later today and especially
overnight tonight across the Quad State. Depending upon where
you are and how much rainfall you've already had, even one
storm could produce flooding in your area. Tonight's storms
may also repeat over the same areas, so this will aggravate
existing as well as promote and expand additional flood
concerns.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

German heavy metal festival halts admissions as rain turns site to mud

(CNN) — A heavy metal festival in Germany has been forced to halt admissions after heavy rain turned the site into a mud bath.

The Wacken Open Air festival is an annual event which takes place in fields outside the village of Wacken in northern Germany, attracting tens of thousands of heavy metal music-lovers.

This year, however, incessant rain turned the farmland into a muddy swamp, presenting severe accessibility problems and forcing organizers to cap entry to the sold-out festival for the first time since it began in 1990.

The deteriorating conditions led organizers to announce a “total admission stop” on Wednesday, meaning that only around 60 percent of the 85,000 ticket-holders have been able to enter the event, according to Germany’s dpa news agency.

In a statement posted on the festival’s website, organizers said that “considering the weather conditions, the reasonable visitor capacity for Wacken Open Air 2023 has now been reached.

‘We are very sad, but the continuing difficult weather situation unfortunately leaves us no other choice.”

“Metalheads” with tickets who had not arrived yet were told to turn their cars around and go home.

Videos uploaded on social media show the severity of the situation, with anorak-wearing attendees struggling to wade through ankle-deep mud.

Others chose to embrace the extreme conditions, with one man removing his shirt to nose-dive into the sea of mud, while another lay on his back in the dirt and flailed his limbs.

The muddy conditions have also affected Wacken’s running order, with the start of the festival forced to be postponed. “This meant that six bands could not perform,” a statement on the website said. The festival was set to see 150 bands perform on eight stages over a period of four days.

Iron Maiden, Megadeth and Pennywise are among the bands scheduled to perform at the event, which wraps up on Saturday.

The festival made headlines a few years ago after installing an underground pipeline to bring the hundreds of thousands of liters of beer consumed by revelers to the site.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.