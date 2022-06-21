GM delivers 150 electric vans to FedEx

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Heat Index Values of 100 to 105 Degrees Wednesday...

On Wednesday, humidity values will be higher than observed on
Tuesday. This humidity, combined with temperatures in the middle
to upper 90s, will result in heat index values of 100 to 105
degrees across the region Wednesday afternoon. Isolated to
scattered thunderstorm development during the afternoon will
provide limited relief from the heat.

Those with outdoor activities planned for the heat of day
Wednesday should consider rescheduling them to the cooler hours
in the morning or evening. If you must be outdoors in the heat,
drink plenty of water and take breaks in an air conditioned
environment.

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CDT
TUESDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Tuesday June 21, for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect from midnight tonight to midnight CDT
Tuesday night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

GM delivers 150 electric vans to FedEx

General Motors' electric delivery van subsidiary, BrightDrop, has delivered 150 vans to FedEx, the companies announced on June 21.

 FedEx

General Motors' electric delivery van subsidiary, BrightDrop, has delivered 150 vans to FedEx, the companies announced Tuesday. This comes after five of the vans were delivered to FedEx last December and it marks BrightDrop's first sizable delivery of vans.

FedEx and GM had previously announced deals for the package delivery company to purchase 2,500 of BrightDrop's electric vans with negotiations for another 20,000 vans pending.

Walmart had also previously announced a deal to purchase the vans.

Electric delivery vans have become a major arena of competition for both established and start-up automakers. That's with the exception of Tesla which doesn't have any vans in production and hasn't announced plans for any. Tesla announced plans for electric semi trucks in November 2017, a very different sort of vehicle, but those have yet to reach the market.

Meanwhile, automakers like GM, Ford and Stellantis, which makes Ram and Fiat vans, as well as the Amazon-backed start-up Rivian, have all started producing, or announced plans to produce, electric delivery vans.

Electric vans are a hot market because delivery companies face growing demands to reduce their carbon emissions and lower their fuel costs while, thanks to the continued growth of online commerce, the demand for local deliveries keeps growing. Electric vans are also ideally suited to delivery work where they generally drive relatively short routes, and then return each evening to the same home base where they can be plugged in to recharge all night.

FedEx announced that it is also adding additional vehicle charging stations to manage the expected influx of electric vans into its business. The delivery company has announced a commitment to be carbon neutral in its operations by 2040.

BrightDrop plans to offer two versions of its electric delivery van. The larger van, the Zevo 600, can carry up 2,200 pounds of packages and can travel as far as 250 miles on a full charge. The smaller Zevo 400, which BrightDrop says will be available next year, is designed for local deliveries in tight urban environments. it will carry less cargo and be able to drive a shorter distance.

The BrightDrop vans were developed entirely as electric vehicles. Unlike Ford's E-Transit vans, the BrightDrop vans are not available in gasoline- or diesel-powered versions. The company also offers an electrically driven delivery cart that drivers can use to carry packages to and from the van, called the Trace, formerly titled the EP1. The company also offers delivery-management software systems.

GM announced BrightDrop as a separate business subsidiary in early 2021 to cater specifically to the needs of delivery van customers.

