Good Samaritan and NYPD officers rescue man from subway tracks moments before train arrives

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Areas of dense fog with visibility's dropping to one quarter of a mile or less. * WHERE...Across portions of southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and western Kentucky. * WHEN...Starting this evening by 9 to 10 pm and lasting through early morning Saturday. * IMPACTS...Expect rapid changes to visibilities and areas of low visibility that will make travel difficult. Travelers on Interstates 24, 55, 57, 64, 69 and 169 in the quad- state region should be prepared for reduced visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving...slow down... use your headlights...and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&