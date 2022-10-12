 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

.Gusty west to northwest winds, relative humidity dropping to
around 20 percent, and very dry fuels will result in critical fire
danger Thursday.

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY FOR
LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001,
002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008, 009, 010, 011, 012, 013, 014,
015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021, 022, 075, 076, 076, 077, 078,
080, 081, 081, 082, 082, 083, 084, 085, 085, 086, 086, 086, 087,
087, 087, 088, 088, 089, 090, 091, 092, 093, 094, 098, 100, 106,
107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112, AND 114...

The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM CDT Thursday.

* AFFECTED AREA...IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS...Fire weather zones 075,
076, 077, 078, 080, 081, 082, 083, 084, 085, 086, 087, 088, 089,
090, 091, 092, 093, and 094. IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA...Fire weather
zones 081, 082, 085, 086, 087, and 088. IN WEST KENTUCKY...Fire
weather zones 001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008, 009, 010,
011, 012, 013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021, and 022.
IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI...Fire weather zones 076, 086, 087, 098,
100, 106, 107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112, and 114.

* WIND...West to northwest at 10 to 20 mph with gusts of 25 to 30
mph.

* HUMIDITY...around 20 percent.

* THUNDERSTORMS...No thunderstorms expected.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Google approves Truth Social for the Google Play Store

  • 0

Truth Social, the social media app backed by former President Donald Trump, has been approved for the Google Play Store, Google said Wednesday.

The decision means Truth Social will now be downloadable to Android smartphones via Google's proprietary app store, after Truth Social moved to implement stronger content moderation policies.

Google had previously said Truth Social could not appear in its app store until it had implemented policies that sufficiently addressed incitement and threats of violence. It had also said social media apps on the Google Play store must provide an in-app system for reporting objectionable content. (Truth Social had already been available to some Android devices via non-Google sources, such as the Samsung Galaxy store.)

On Wednesday, a Google spokesperson told CNN those standards have now been met.

"Apps may be distributed on Google Play provided they comply with our developer guidelines," the spokesperson said, "including the requirement to effectively moderate user-generated content and remove objectionable posts such as those that incite violence."

Under Truth Social's policies, user content that encourages violence "may result in" that content, or the account creating that content, being removed from the platform.

Truth Social has agreed to enforce its policies against incitement, Google added. Truth Social's approval was first reported by Axios.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.