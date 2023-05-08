Here's what we know about the victims of the Texas outlet mall shooting

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central White, southwestern Wabash, southeastern Edwards, Vanderburgh, southern Gibson, Posey and northwestern Henderson Counties through 930 AM CDT... At 842 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Albion to Crossville to near Carmi. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near... New Harmony around 855 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Mount Vernon, Owensville, Poseyville, Blairsville, Princeton, Fort Branch, Cynthiana, Haubstadt, Darmstadt and Kasson. This includes the following highways... Interstate 64 in Indiana between Mile Markers 1 and 29. Interstate 64 in Illinois between Mile Markers 125 and 130. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH