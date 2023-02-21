Home Depot to spend $1 billion more on hourly workers

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Indiana...Illinois...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Henderson, Vanderburgh,
Daviess, Warrick and Spencer Counties.

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Union, Gallatin, Crittenden
and Hardin Counties.

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Vanderburgh, Posey,
Henderson and Union Counties.

.Recent heavy rain has caused the Ohio River to rise.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam...Minor flooding is
forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Tuesday evening at 1045 PM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT TO
SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...From late Tuesday night to Saturday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 33.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow morning to a crest of 36.7 feet early Thursday
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday
morning.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Indiana...Illinois...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Henderson, Vanderburgh,
Daviess, Warrick and Spencer Counties.

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Union, Gallatin, Crittenden
and Hardin Counties.

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Vanderburgh, Posey,
Henderson and Union Counties.

.Recent heavy rain has caused the Ohio River to rise.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam...Minor flooding is
forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Tuesday evening at 1045 PM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until early Friday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CST Monday the stage was 39.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 41.4
feet early Wednesday afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


&&

Home Depot to spend $1 billion more on hourly workers

  • 0
Home Depot to spend $1 billion more on hourly workers

Home Depot said it will increase pay and benefits for front line hourly staff by $1 billion this year. Pictured is an employee at a Home Depot store in Livermore, California, in 2022.

 David Paul Morris/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Home Depot said it will increase pay and benefits for front line hourly staff by $1 billion this year, another sign of a tighter labor market and rising wages across the US economy.

The home improvement retail chain did not detail how much of a pay raise the average hourly worker will receive.

The company disclosed the plan for increased compensation Tuesday when reporting record earnings for the fiscal year that ended in January. Earnings for the year reached $17.1 billion, up 4% from a year earlier, while net sales also rose 4% to $157 billion. Quarterly earnings per share of $3.30 were 2 cents better than forecast by analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.

The company's shareholders will also benefit from its successful year as it announced it is raising its dividend by 10%, or about $780 million. Its guidance forecasts that revenue will be little changed in the year ahead, and earnings per share will be down by a mid-single-digit percentage. Analysts had been forecasting a narrow increase in earnings per share for the year.

The company had 491,000 employees worldwide a year ago, according to the most recent figure disclosed in a company filing. About 92% of staff are hourly workers, with 437,000 of those in the United States.

Shares of Home Depot slipped 4% in premarket trading on the report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

