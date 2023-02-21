Home Depot to spend $1 billion more on hourly workers

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kentucky...Indiana...Illinois... Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Henderson, Vanderburgh, Daviess, Warrick and Spencer Counties. Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Union, Gallatin, Crittenden and Hardin Counties. Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Vanderburgh, Posey, Henderson and Union Counties. .Recent heavy rain has caused the Ohio River to rise. For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Tuesday evening at 1045 PM CST. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT TO SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon. * WHEN...From late Tuesday night to Saturday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 6:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 33.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow morning to a crest of 36.7 feet early Thursday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 35.0 feet. &&