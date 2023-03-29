‘I think I killed my mommy:’ Woman won’t face death penalty after allegedly killing mother

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown, Olmsted Lock and Dam, and Cairo.

.Heavy rain that occurred late last week will continue to cause
rising levels on the Ohio River.  The river is expected to crest at
all points by Friday, and fall below flood stage at all points by
late in the weekend.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until late Friday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 39.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Friday morning and continue falling to 16.6 feet
Saturday, April 08.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown, Olmsted Lock and Dam, and Cairo.

.Heavy rain that occurred late last week will continue to cause
rising levels on the Ohio River.  The river is expected to crest at
all points by Friday, and fall below flood stage at all points by
late in the weekend.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until early Friday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CDT Tuesday, March 28 the stage was 35.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 36.5
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


&&

‘I think I killed my mommy:’ Woman won’t face death penalty after allegedly killing mother

  • Updated
  • 0
‘I think I killed my mommy:’ Woman won’t face death penalty after allegedly killing mother

Hend Bustami, 28, is accused of killing her mother, Afaf Hassanen, in October 2022. Bustami reportedly called 911 to report her mother’s death before driving out of state. Bustami will not face the death penalty, according to prosecutors.

 Clark County District Court/KVVU

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) -- A woman who allegedly told a 911 dispatcher that she murdered her mother will not face the death penalty, according to prosecutors.

Hend Bustami, 28, is accused of killing her mother, Afaf Hassanen, on Oct. 26, 2022. Bustami reportedly called 911 to report her mother’s death before driving out of state, eventually being taken into custody by California Highway Patrol in Barstow.

Bustami was indicted by a grand jury on March 22 but prosecutors said on March 27 that they would not be pursuing the death penalty. Bustami pleaded not guilty.

The grand jury was presented evidence against Bustami, including photos from her California arrest that show her cut-up hands and bloodstains on her face and body. Evidence also included a 911 call that police say was made by Bustami in which she admits to killing her mother.

When the dispatcher asks the caller if they need fire or medical, the caller says, “Medical, I think I killed my mommy.”

When the dispatcher asks the caller, “Why do you think you killed your mom?” the caller responded, “’Cuz I did. I murdered her.”

The caller proceeds to tell the dispatcher that they broke a table and “cut her neck off.”

The grand jury was also shown gruesome crime scene photos, including a photo of a table surrounded by broken glass.

Bustami was previously arrested by LVMPD on Aug. 31 for misconduct at Harry Reid International Airport. According to an arrest report, police were dispatched to the Chili’s restaurant in the airport for skipping out on her tab.

According to police, the suspect, later identified as Bustami, appeared to be drunk and was belligerent with officers. Bustami claimed she was being harassed because “cops had never seen anyone as pretty as her,” an arrest report said.

Recommended for you