...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT FOR
SOUTHWEST INDIANA...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Fine Particles PM 2.5
in the air from now through midnight CDT Wednesday night for the
following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT Wednesday night.

A Particulate Alert is issued when the concentration of fine
particulate matter smaller than 2.5 microns in the atmosphere may
exceed federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
the impact of Particulates on their health:

* Avoid burning wood in fireplaces or wood fired boilers
* Reduce activity time outdoors to reduce unhealthy exposure
to fine particulates and avoid exercising near busy roads
* Avoid using gasoline powered lawn equipment or recreational
vehicles
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 10 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Particulates PM 2.5 are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with
heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy
work outdoors.

Injured hiker rescued from Trail Canyon Falls using iPhone SOS feature

An avid hiker was able to use her iPhone SOS feature to alert rescue crews after getting injured on Trail Canyon Falls.

 Ventura Co Fire/KCAL

LOS ANGELES (KCAL) -- An avid hiker was able to use her iPhone SOS feature to alert rescue crews after getting injured on a trail.

It happened on the Trail Canyon Falls in the Angeles National Forest on Saturday after she lost her footing near the falls.

The hiker, Juana Reyes, said her friend tried to call for help, but there was no service. Then, Reyes told her to use the SOS option on her iPhone, which alerted local authorities they needed assistance.

Rescuers were able to locate Reyes and hoisted her to safety by a helicopter.

Reyes said the SOS feature "was definitely a lifesaver and worth every investment. It was my saving grace."

Reyes was taken to the emergency room where doctors say she fractured her calf bone and sprained her ankle. Reyes says she's recovering, but has to wear a cast for several weeks.